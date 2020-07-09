All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated November 12 2019 at 4:27 AM

4321 South Warner Street

4321 South Warner Street · No Longer Available
Location

4321 South Warner Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious duplex available for immediate move in located in desired neighborhood of South Tacoma. This rare find come with an attached garage and separated laundry room with mud sink. Spacious 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Enjoy the large living room and separate dining room from the kitchen. Freshly painted throughout and updated cabinets in the kitchen. Very clean home. Private Side yard fenced in. Close to JBLM, freeways, Tacoma Mall and shopping. Deposit $1395. No pets please. Washer and dryer hook up.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4321 South Warner Street have any available units?
4321 South Warner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 4321 South Warner Street currently offering any rent specials?
4321 South Warner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4321 South Warner Street pet-friendly?
No, 4321 South Warner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 4321 South Warner Street offer parking?
Yes, 4321 South Warner Street offers parking.
Does 4321 South Warner Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4321 South Warner Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4321 South Warner Street have a pool?
No, 4321 South Warner Street does not have a pool.
Does 4321 South Warner Street have accessible units?
No, 4321 South Warner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4321 South Warner Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4321 South Warner Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4321 South Warner Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4321 South Warner Street does not have units with air conditioning.

