4321 South Warner Street

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious duplex available for immediate move in located in desired neighborhood of South Tacoma. This rare find come with an attached garage and separated laundry room with mud sink. Spacious 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Enjoy the large living room and separate dining room from the kitchen. Freshly painted throughout and updated cabinets in the kitchen. Very clean home. Private Side yard fenced in. Close to JBLM, freeways, Tacoma Mall and shopping. Deposit $1395. No pets please. Washer and dryer hook up.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.