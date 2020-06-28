All apartments in Tacoma
4307 South Cedar
Last updated September 13 2019 at 4:48 PM

4307 South Cedar

4307 South Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Location

4307 South Cedar Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to this great 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex! With 1,050 sqft of living space, balcony, fully fenced yard and washer & dryer included! Minutes from local freeways for easy commuting and travel, close to Tacoma Mall with all of its shopping, dining and entertainment! Call or email our leasing team to schedule a viewing today! Step inside this beautiful home and notice the neutral colors all ready to make your own! Down a short hall, in the dining room on the right. The kitchen features rich wood cabinets and all 4 standard appliances. The washer and dryer are right there for added convenience. The living room is next with a slider door for access to the outside. The great backyard is fully fenced with patio all ready for BBQ's and entertaining. A half bath rounds out this level. Upstairs is one adorable bedroom with a deep closet with added storage. A hall bath is next. The great master comes with a large closet and slider door to the balcony. Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in. $50 monthly fee will be added to cover water and sewer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4307 South Cedar have any available units?
4307 South Cedar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4307 South Cedar have?
Some of 4307 South Cedar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4307 South Cedar currently offering any rent specials?
4307 South Cedar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4307 South Cedar pet-friendly?
Yes, 4307 South Cedar is pet friendly.
Does 4307 South Cedar offer parking?
No, 4307 South Cedar does not offer parking.
Does 4307 South Cedar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4307 South Cedar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4307 South Cedar have a pool?
No, 4307 South Cedar does not have a pool.
Does 4307 South Cedar have accessible units?
No, 4307 South Cedar does not have accessible units.
Does 4307 South Cedar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4307 South Cedar has units with dishwashers.
