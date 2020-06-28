4307 South Cedar

Amenities

Welcome to this great 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex! With 1,050 sqft of living space, balcony, fully fenced yard and washer & dryer included! Minutes from local freeways for easy commuting and travel, close to Tacoma Mall with all of its shopping, dining and entertainment! Call or email our leasing team to schedule a viewing today! Step inside this beautiful home and notice the neutral colors all ready to make your own! Down a short hall, in the dining room on the right. The kitchen features rich wood cabinets and all 4 standard appliances. The washer and dryer are right there for added convenience. The living room is next with a slider door for access to the outside. The great backyard is fully fenced with patio all ready for BBQ's and entertaining. A half bath rounds out this level. Upstairs is one adorable bedroom with a deep closet with added storage. A hall bath is next. The great master comes with a large closet and slider door to the balcony. Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in. $50 monthly fee will be added to cover water and sewer.