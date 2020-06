Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 bedroom home Tacoma - This one bedroom, 1 bath home located in Tacoma is the perfect starter rental. The home has all original hardwood floors, breakfast nook, laundry room with washer and dryer. The large backyard and deck are perfect for entertaining or enjoying cool summer nights. Home is located close to shopping, bus routes, and close to freeway.



(RLNE4492261)