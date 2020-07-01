All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

3611 N 12th St

3611 North 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3611 North 12th Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
TOTALLY REFRESHED Charmer ... 1 BLOCK to the college (UPS) - WOW!...
so hard to find these neat old North End Tacoma bungalows anymore...
and this one has been TOTALLY refreshed inside with "ALL NEW EVERYTHING"!

- 3 bedrooms / 1 bathroom
- Beautiful refinished WOOD FLOORS throughout!
- Energy efficient windows
- NEW energy efficient heating system!
- All NEW APPLIANCES (stove, refrig., dish washer, washer & dryer)
- Fireplace in the living room
- 11 x 30 storage room just off the kitchen (used to be the garage)
- large back and side yards (fenced)
- off-street parking along the alley on the side of the home

(SORRY... no garage here)

TO GET STARTED:
1- GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com ,
2. CLICK on AM I APPROVABLE? in the toolbar and, before you spend $50 to
apply,
3. REVIEW THE LIST OF 9 CRITERIA to see if your application might be
approvable but you still must actually APPLY to really find out!

Read our standard Rental Agreement on our website in the RENTERS section.

Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing? Call show contact info .

We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open M,W and F 9 AM - 4 PM, T and Th 10 AM - 5 PM
and we thank you!

(RLNE3887033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3611 N 12th St have any available units?
3611 N 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3611 N 12th St have?
Some of 3611 N 12th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3611 N 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
3611 N 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3611 N 12th St pet-friendly?
No, 3611 N 12th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 3611 N 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 3611 N 12th St offers parking.
Does 3611 N 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3611 N 12th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3611 N 12th St have a pool?
No, 3611 N 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 3611 N 12th St have accessible units?
No, 3611 N 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3611 N 12th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3611 N 12th St has units with dishwashers.

