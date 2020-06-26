All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 3529 South M Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
3529 South M Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3529 South M Street

3529 South M Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3529 South M Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
1924 City Bungalow - a cute little home !! - This charming old wood-floored bungalow is CENTRALLY LOCATED and convenient to all parts of Tacoma...AND just 3 minutes to I-5 too!
You can see from the photos that although the home has been "REFRESHED" a bit, some old-time charm remains.
Spacious living room with the original wood floors, 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom, good-sized kitchen with eating nook, washer/dryer hook-ups on the enclosed rear porch.

Fenced rear yard and a gate to the alley (... in case you want to park in the back and close the gate at night).
VACANT and ready now!
PLEASE NOTE:
1 - Old garage out back?... it's not included with this home.
2- Section 8 possible? ... don't think it would pass inspection due to flaking exterior paint in places.
INTERESTED?
Good!

1- GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com ,
2. CLICK on "AM I APPROVABLE?" in the toolbar and
3. TAKE the "TEST" (9 questions) to see if your application might be approvable.

"PASS THE TEST" AND YOU CHOOSE TO APPLY?
A. CLICK on "AVAILABLE" in the toolbar,
B. FIND the home you are interested in and
C. CLICK on "APPLY NOW" on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY the $40/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.

You can also read our standard Rental Agreement on our website in the RENTERS section.
Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing? Call (253) 222 - 3387.
We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon - Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM...
and we thank you!

(RLNE4673398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3529 South M Street have any available units?
3529 South M Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3529 South M Street have?
Some of 3529 South M Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3529 South M Street currently offering any rent specials?
3529 South M Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3529 South M Street pet-friendly?
No, 3529 South M Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 3529 South M Street offer parking?
Yes, 3529 South M Street offers parking.
Does 3529 South M Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3529 South M Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3529 South M Street have a pool?
No, 3529 South M Street does not have a pool.
Does 3529 South M Street have accessible units?
No, 3529 South M Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3529 South M Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3529 South M Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus