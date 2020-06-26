All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

3502 South Thompson Avenue

3502 South Thompson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3502 South Thompson Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 Charmer in Lincoln High School District

1900's Craftsman flair in two-bedroom plus den, plus attic, one-bathroom home on large corner lot. Nice fir floors, huge kitchen, washer dryer included in separate laundry area. Fenced yard, front and covered rear porch, fireplace. Nice, one-car garage and ample off-street parking for several additional vehicles. Storage garage behind and attached to garage. All amenities are within a mile and downtown Tacoma is just down the hill. Close to freeways, schools, shops and everything you need.

Main floor is about 1,300 square feet and the attic is about 500 square feet.

Terms

12-month term; move-in costs are first month's rent plus security deposit; pets accepted on a case-by-case basis with an additional per pet rent; tenant pays all utilities; all adult occupants must pay a non-refundable application fee of $40.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3502-s-thompson-ave-tacoma-wa-98418-usa/316b3735-c5bb-48a3-85b3-6978725a640f

(RLNE4992573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3502 South Thompson Avenue have any available units?
3502 South Thompson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3502 South Thompson Avenue have?
Some of 3502 South Thompson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3502 South Thompson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3502 South Thompson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3502 South Thompson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3502 South Thompson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3502 South Thompson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3502 South Thompson Avenue offers parking.
Does 3502 South Thompson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3502 South Thompson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3502 South Thompson Avenue have a pool?
No, 3502 South Thompson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3502 South Thompson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3502 South Thompson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3502 South Thompson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3502 South Thompson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
