3502 South Thompson Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 08/01/19 Charmer in Lincoln High School District



1900's Craftsman flair in two-bedroom plus den, plus attic, one-bathroom home on large corner lot. Nice fir floors, huge kitchen, washer dryer included in separate laundry area. Fenced yard, front and covered rear porch, fireplace. Nice, one-car garage and ample off-street parking for several additional vehicles. Storage garage behind and attached to garage. All amenities are within a mile and downtown Tacoma is just down the hill. Close to freeways, schools, shops and everything you need.



Main floor is about 1,300 square feet and the attic is about 500 square feet.



Terms



12-month term; move-in costs are first month's rent plus security deposit; pets accepted on a case-by-case basis with an additional per pet rent; tenant pays all utilities; all adult occupants must pay a non-refundable application fee of $40.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3502-s-thompson-ave-tacoma-wa-98418-usa/316b3735-c5bb-48a3-85b3-6978725a640f



(RLNE4992573)