3220 53rd Avenue North East

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Consider yourself home in this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath rambler! Complete with 1,046 sqft of open living space, fireplace, and patio, all on a large lot! Minutes from local freeways for quick commuting and travel! Great location for experiencing all the Northwest has to offer! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your viewing today! Step inside and into the spacious living room centered in a cozy fireplace with brick surround and large window for added natural light. The galley style kitchen features rich wood cabinets and eat in dining. A slider door off the dining area allows access to the outside. Just around the corner are 2 adorable bedrooms with shared hall bath. The master bedroom boasts a ceiling fan, closet with extra shelving and en suite bath. The fantastic backyard is all ready for BBQ's and gatherings with the large patio, ideal for entertaining! Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.