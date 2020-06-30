All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated February 21 2020 at 5:32 PM

3220 53rd Avenue North East

3220 53rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3220 53rd Avenue Northeast, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Consider yourself home in this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath rambler! Complete with 1,046 sqft of open living space, fireplace, and patio, all on a large lot! Minutes from local freeways for quick commuting and travel! Great location for experiencing all the Northwest has to offer! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your viewing today! Step inside and into the spacious living room centered in a cozy fireplace with brick surround and large window for added natural light. The galley style kitchen features rich wood cabinets and eat in dining. A slider door off the dining area allows access to the outside. Just around the corner are 2 adorable bedrooms with shared hall bath. The master bedroom boasts a ceiling fan, closet with extra shelving and en suite bath. The fantastic backyard is all ready for BBQ's and gatherings with the large patio, ideal for entertaining! Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 53rd Avenue North East have any available units?
3220 53rd Avenue North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3220 53rd Avenue North East have?
Some of 3220 53rd Avenue North East's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 53rd Avenue North East currently offering any rent specials?
3220 53rd Avenue North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 53rd Avenue North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 3220 53rd Avenue North East is pet friendly.
Does 3220 53rd Avenue North East offer parking?
No, 3220 53rd Avenue North East does not offer parking.
Does 3220 53rd Avenue North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3220 53rd Avenue North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 53rd Avenue North East have a pool?
No, 3220 53rd Avenue North East does not have a pool.
Does 3220 53rd Avenue North East have accessible units?
No, 3220 53rd Avenue North East does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 53rd Avenue North East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3220 53rd Avenue North East has units with dishwashers.

