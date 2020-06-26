All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 3122 S. 8th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
3122 S. 8th St.
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

3122 S. 8th St.

3122 S 8th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Central Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3122 S 8th St, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move In Special 6-bedrooms / 3122 S 8TH St Tacoma / 2 CAR GARAGE - This home has space! The kitchen, dinning room and living room flow on the main level along with a full bath and two bedrooms. One bedroom has a deck and the other has a large window looking over the back yard. Upstairs is two bedrooms and downstairs is the laundry area, a full bath, two bedrooms and more space. The Property has a patio and partially fenced yard it includes yard care service & Once a month internal cleaning service. $300 off 1st months rent. Also a two car detached garage. Location near University P. S. - 6th Ave District - bus line etc. Call REIS 253-207-5871 Ext #0 or #3 See on www.reisinvest.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3253587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3122 S. 8th St. have any available units?
3122 S. 8th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 3122 S. 8th St. currently offering any rent specials?
3122 S. 8th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3122 S. 8th St. pet-friendly?
No, 3122 S. 8th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 3122 S. 8th St. offer parking?
Yes, 3122 S. 8th St. offers parking.
Does 3122 S. 8th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3122 S. 8th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3122 S. 8th St. have a pool?
No, 3122 S. 8th St. does not have a pool.
Does 3122 S. 8th St. have accessible units?
No, 3122 S. 8th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3122 S. 8th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3122 S. 8th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3122 S. 8th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3122 S. 8th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus