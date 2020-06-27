Amenities

3119 52nd PL NE Available 04/01/20 3119 52nd PL NE - Idyllic neighborhood. Pride of ownership is very evident throughout this community. HOA is in place and respected. Award winning community, elementary and middle schools. Schools are very close by. Middle school is walking distance. Vibrant and well kept neighborhood park with seasonal events. Five piece master suite. Den downstairs with 3 bedrooms upstairs. Beautiful floors. New appliances in kitchen. Fully fenced, spacious backyard and patio. Full 2 Car garage. Community feel. Friendly neighbors. NO CATS. Dog limited by breed, age and weight. One dog limit. Pet fee. To request a showing you must complete and submit the short form located at: https://form.jotform.com/63210905546149



(RLNE4256320)