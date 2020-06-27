All apartments in Tacoma
3119 52nd PL NE
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

3119 52nd PL NE

3119 52nd Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3119 52nd Place Northeast, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3119 52nd PL NE Available 04/01/20 3119 52nd PL NE - Idyllic neighborhood. Pride of ownership is very evident throughout this community. HOA is in place and respected. Award winning community, elementary and middle schools. Schools are very close by. Middle school is walking distance. Vibrant and well kept neighborhood park with seasonal events. Five piece master suite. Den downstairs with 3 bedrooms upstairs. Beautiful floors. New appliances in kitchen. Fully fenced, spacious backyard and patio. Full 2 Car garage. Community feel. Friendly neighbors. NO CATS. Dog limited by breed, age and weight. One dog limit. Pet fee. To request a showing you must complete and submit the short form located at: https://form.jotform.com/63210905546149

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4256320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3119 52nd PL NE have any available units?
3119 52nd PL NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3119 52nd PL NE have?
Some of 3119 52nd PL NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3119 52nd PL NE currently offering any rent specials?
3119 52nd PL NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3119 52nd PL NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3119 52nd PL NE is pet friendly.
Does 3119 52nd PL NE offer parking?
Yes, 3119 52nd PL NE offers parking.
Does 3119 52nd PL NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3119 52nd PL NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3119 52nd PL NE have a pool?
No, 3119 52nd PL NE does not have a pool.
Does 3119 52nd PL NE have accessible units?
No, 3119 52nd PL NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3119 52nd PL NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3119 52nd PL NE does not have units with dishwashers.
