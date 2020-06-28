All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 3007 S 14th Str.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
3007 S 14th Str
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

3007 S 14th Str

3007 South 14th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Central Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3007 South 14th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated 4 bdrm, 1 bath, $1595 discounted rent - 4 bedroom, 1 bath, 1308 sq feet 1.5 story home. Fresh paint, newer carpet & laminate flooring covered back patio and large storage building and LOTS of parking (RV, Boat...) in the alley. 2 bedrooms and bath on main floor, 2 odd sized bedrooms upstairs. Rent of $1695 will be discounted to $1595 if all monies due are received by midnight on the first of each month, $1650 Deposit. Call Sandco Properties, Inc at 253-475-4557 for an appointment to view this home, or visit our website at www.SandcoProperties.com for rental criteria and applications.

Nearby schools
Franklin Elementary
Mason Middle School
Foss High

Amenities
* Large storage shed off of alley
* Covered back patio
* Large graveled parking area

Our offices is closed during the Shelter at Home mandate, so for more information or to schedule a viewing, please email Sandco Properties, Inc at Info@SandcoProperties.com or visit www.SandcoProperties.com where you can fill out an application, contact us and more! Please note: We will be practicing Social Distancing and will only show to one person at a time. Prospects must wear masks (as will we).

Does City of Tacoma Rental Housing Code (TMC 1.95) apply: Yes
1: Our Rental Criteria can be found at http://www.sandcoproperties.com/rental-criteria/
2: City of Tacoma Website: https://www.cityoftacoma.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=163295
3: Local code enforcement action relating to the property = No
4: Findings or settlements related to housing discrimination against the landlord in pursuant to
TMC 1.29 = No
5: Website address to the Washington Secretary of State for the purposes of registering to
vote or changing address if already register to vote - https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/register.aspx

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5121714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 S 14th Str have any available units?
3007 S 14th Str doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3007 S 14th Str have?
Some of 3007 S 14th Str's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3007 S 14th Str currently offering any rent specials?
3007 S 14th Str is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 S 14th Str pet-friendly?
No, 3007 S 14th Str is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 3007 S 14th Str offer parking?
Yes, 3007 S 14th Str offers parking.
Does 3007 S 14th Str have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 S 14th Str does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 S 14th Str have a pool?
No, 3007 S 14th Str does not have a pool.
Does 3007 S 14th Str have accessible units?
No, 3007 S 14th Str does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 S 14th Str have units with dishwashers?
No, 3007 S 14th Str does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus