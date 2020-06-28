3007 S 14th Str

Amenities
Updated 4 bdrm, 1 bath, $1595 discounted rent - 4 bedroom, 1 bath, 1308 sq feet 1.5 story home. Fresh paint, newer carpet & laminate flooring covered back patio and large storage building and LOTS of parking (RV, Boat...) in the alley. 2 bedrooms and bath on main floor, 2 odd sized bedrooms upstairs. Rent of $1695 will be discounted to $1595 if all monies due are received by midnight on the first of each month, $1650 Deposit. Call Sandco Properties, Inc at 253-475-4557 for an appointment to view this home, or visit our website at www.SandcoProperties.com for rental criteria and applications.
Nearby schools
Franklin Elementary
Mason Middle School
Foss High
Amenities
* Large storage shed off of alley
* Covered back patio
* Large graveled parking area
Our offices is closed during the Shelter at Home mandate, so for more information or to schedule a viewing, please email Sandco Properties, Inc at Info@SandcoProperties.com or visit www.SandcoProperties.com where you can fill out an application, contact us and more! Please note: We will be practicing Social Distancing and will only show to one person at a time. Prospects must wear masks (as will we).
Does City of Tacoma Rental Housing Code (TMC 1.95) apply: Yes
1: Our Rental Criteria can be found at http://www.sandcoproperties.com/rental-criteria/
2: City of Tacoma Website: https://www.cityoftacoma.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=163295
3: Local code enforcement action relating to the property = No
4: Findings or settlements related to housing discrimination against the landlord in pursuant to
TMC 1.29 = No
5: Website address to the Washington Secretary of State for the purposes of registering to
vote or changing address if already register to vote - https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/register.aspx
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5121714)