3007 S 14th Str

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated 4 bdrm, 1 bath, $1595 discounted rent - 4 bedroom, 1 bath, 1308 sq feet 1.5 story home. Fresh paint, newer carpet & laminate flooring covered back patio and large storage building and LOTS of parking (RV, Boat...) in the alley. 2 bedrooms and bath on main floor, 2 odd sized bedrooms upstairs. Rent of $1695 will be discounted to $1595 if all monies due are received by midnight on the first of each month, $1650 Deposit. Call Sandco Properties, Inc at 253-475-4557 for an appointment to view this home, or visit our website at www.SandcoProperties.com for rental criteria and applications.



Nearby schools

Franklin Elementary

Mason Middle School

Foss High



Amenities

* Large storage shed off of alley

* Covered back patio

* Large graveled parking area



Our offices is closed during the Shelter at Home mandate, so for more information or to schedule a viewing, please email Sandco Properties, Inc at Info@SandcoProperties.com or visit www.SandcoProperties.com where you can fill out an application, contact us and more! Please note: We will be practicing Social Distancing and will only show to one person at a time. Prospects must wear masks (as will we).



Does City of Tacoma Rental Housing Code (TMC 1.95) apply: Yes

1: Our Rental Criteria can be found at http://www.sandcoproperties.com/rental-criteria/

2: City of Tacoma Website: https://www.cityoftacoma.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=163295

3: Local code enforcement action relating to the property = No

4: Findings or settlements related to housing discrimination against the landlord in pursuant to

TMC 1.29 = No

5: Website address to the Washington Secretary of State for the purposes of registering to

vote or changing address if already register to vote - https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/register.aspx



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5121714)