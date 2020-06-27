All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 2509 56th Avenue Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
2509 56th Avenue Northeast
Last updated March 23 2019 at 11:04 PM

2509 56th Avenue Northeast

2509 56th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Northeast Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2509 56th Avenue Northeast, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
One level home in Browns Point/Northeast Tacoma area for rent. Three bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths. Completely remodeled with granite counters; tile and laminate wood floors; master has bath and walk in closet with built in shelves and drawers; kitchen has peninsula breakfast bar and eating area; ; vaulted ceilings; tiled fireplace and bay window in living room; washer
One level home in Browns Point/Northeast Tacoma area for rent. Three bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths. Completely remodeled with granite counters; tile and laminate wood floors; master has bath and walk in closet with built in shelves and drawers; kitchen has peninsula breakfast bar and eating area; ; vaulted ceilings; tiled fireplace and bay window in living room; washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 56th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
2509 56th Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2509 56th Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 2509 56th Avenue Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 56th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
2509 56th Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 56th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2509 56th Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 2509 56th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 2509 56th Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 2509 56th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 56th Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 56th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 2509 56th Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 2509 56th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 2509 56th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 56th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2509 56th Avenue Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus