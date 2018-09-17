All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated April 17 2020

2329 Yakima Ct

2329 Yakima Court · No Longer Available
Location

2329 Yakima Court, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Spacious Tacoma Condo! Available Now! - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in McCarver Village at 2329 Yakima Ct in Tacoma features a slate entry, designer color scheme throughout, cherry finished cabinets, black granite countertops and eating bar, cherry laminate flooring in the living room and kitchen, gas fireplace, white millwork throughout, stainless steel appliances including a gas stove, frig with icemaker, microwave, stackable washer and dryer, a two car tandem garage with extra room in the garage for an office, an upper and lower deck, walk-in closet and ceiling fan in the master. No exterior maintenance with this home! Enjoy all that Tacoma has to offer with easy access to I-5, downtown Tacoma eateries, parks, theaters and museums! Pets negotiable! Rent is $1900.00/month. Security Deposit of $1900.00 also required. This home is now available! Call Agilon Properties LLC at Toll Free 1-866-424-4566 to schedule a viewing. http://www.agilonproperties.com. Application Fee is $40.00/adult.

(RLNE1831940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 Yakima Ct have any available units?
2329 Yakima Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2329 Yakima Ct have?
Some of 2329 Yakima Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2329 Yakima Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2329 Yakima Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 Yakima Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2329 Yakima Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2329 Yakima Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2329 Yakima Ct offers parking.
Does 2329 Yakima Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2329 Yakima Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 Yakima Ct have a pool?
No, 2329 Yakima Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2329 Yakima Ct have accessible units?
No, 2329 Yakima Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 Yakima Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2329 Yakima Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

