Spacious Tacoma Condo! Available Now! - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in McCarver Village at 2329 Yakima Ct in Tacoma features a slate entry, designer color scheme throughout, cherry finished cabinets, black granite countertops and eating bar, cherry laminate flooring in the living room and kitchen, gas fireplace, white millwork throughout, stainless steel appliances including a gas stove, frig with icemaker, microwave, stackable washer and dryer, a two car tandem garage with extra room in the garage for an office, an upper and lower deck, walk-in closet and ceiling fan in the master. No exterior maintenance with this home! Enjoy all that Tacoma has to offer with easy access to I-5, downtown Tacoma eateries, parks, theaters and museums! Pets negotiable! Rent is $1900.00/month. Security Deposit of $1900.00 also required. This home is now available! Call Agilon Properties LLC at Toll Free 1-866-424-4566 to schedule a viewing. http://www.agilonproperties.com. Application Fee is $40.00/adult.



