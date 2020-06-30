All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

2106 Yakima Court

2106 Yakima Court · No Longer Available
Location

2106 Yakima Court, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2106 Yakima Court - (FOR RENT) Downtown Living. Three level town home. Tandem garage provides extra storage. Open concept. Enjoy the gas fireplace while doing food prep or enjoying a good book. Amenities: gas stove, pantry, granite counter-tops, eat at breakfast bar. Main level with hardwood flooring. Private patio. Washer and dryer conveniently located on 3rd level adjacent to the 2 bedrooms. Guest 1/2 bath on the main level. Each of the two upstairs bedrooms having their own private baths. Pets case by case with a $250 pet deposit if permitted. Water, sewer and trash included in rent. Please call Christine Willey, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 253 332-2572 before applying.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4385868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Yakima Court have any available units?
2106 Yakima Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 Yakima Court have?
Some of 2106 Yakima Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Yakima Court currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Yakima Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Yakima Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2106 Yakima Court is pet friendly.
Does 2106 Yakima Court offer parking?
Yes, 2106 Yakima Court offers parking.
Does 2106 Yakima Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2106 Yakima Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Yakima Court have a pool?
No, 2106 Yakima Court does not have a pool.
Does 2106 Yakima Court have accessible units?
No, 2106 Yakima Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Yakima Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 Yakima Court does not have units with dishwashers.

