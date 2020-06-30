Amenities

2106 Yakima Court - (FOR RENT) Downtown Living. Three level town home. Tandem garage provides extra storage. Open concept. Enjoy the gas fireplace while doing food prep or enjoying a good book. Amenities: gas stove, pantry, granite counter-tops, eat at breakfast bar. Main level with hardwood flooring. Private patio. Washer and dryer conveniently located on 3rd level adjacent to the 2 bedrooms. Guest 1/2 bath on the main level. Each of the two upstairs bedrooms having their own private baths. Pets case by case with a $250 pet deposit if permitted. Water, sewer and trash included in rent. Please call Christine Willey, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 253 332-2572 before applying.



