All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 1909 N Prospect St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1909 N Prospect St
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:36 AM

1909 N Prospect St

1909 North Prospect Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
North End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1909 North Prospect Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Application Pending - Elegant Remodeled 4 Bedroom 1.75 Bath Victorian Home North Tacoma - Application Pending - Unique and elegant fully remodeled Victorian 4 bedroom home in desirable North Tacoma. Three levels offer wonderful architectural details including covered front porch, high ceilings, stained glass windows, refinished hardwood floors and peek-a-boo Sound and Mountain views. Gorgeous new kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, and pull-out shelving. Large formal living and dining rooms looking out to the lovely new garden landscaping. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet. One car garage with workbench in the back with an additional parking space. Washer dryer and all appliances included. Fenced and private backyard with enormous patio. North end Tacoma location near UPS, shops and restaurants. Walk to elementary schools, local coffee shop and handy market. Yard maintenance included. Available approx one week from lease signing. Tenant occupied; please allow minimum 24 hours notice for an appointment to view. Terms: first month rent of $2495 and refundable deposit of $2500 for a 12-18 month lease. No smoking and no pets please. Please call Listing Agent Alison at 206-321-3752 for an appointment to view. Application available at wpmsouth.com; please view the property and speak with the Listing Agent prior to applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4547740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 N Prospect St have any available units?
1909 N Prospect St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 N Prospect St have?
Some of 1909 N Prospect St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 N Prospect St currently offering any rent specials?
1909 N Prospect St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 N Prospect St pet-friendly?
No, 1909 N Prospect St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 1909 N Prospect St offer parking?
Yes, 1909 N Prospect St offers parking.
Does 1909 N Prospect St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1909 N Prospect St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 N Prospect St have a pool?
No, 1909 N Prospect St does not have a pool.
Does 1909 N Prospect St have accessible units?
No, 1909 N Prospect St does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 N Prospect St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 N Prospect St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98409
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street
Tacoma, WA 98406

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus