1909 N Prospect St

Application Pending - Elegant Remodeled 4 Bedroom 1.75 Bath Victorian Home North Tacoma - Application Pending - Unique and elegant fully remodeled Victorian 4 bedroom home in desirable North Tacoma. Three levels offer wonderful architectural details including covered front porch, high ceilings, stained glass windows, refinished hardwood floors and peek-a-boo Sound and Mountain views. Gorgeous new kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, and pull-out shelving. Large formal living and dining rooms looking out to the lovely new garden landscaping. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet. One car garage with workbench in the back with an additional parking space. Washer dryer and all appliances included. Fenced and private backyard with enormous patio. North end Tacoma location near UPS, shops and restaurants. Walk to elementary schools, local coffee shop and handy market. Yard maintenance included. Available approx one week from lease signing. Tenant occupied; please allow minimum 24 hours notice for an appointment to view. Terms: first month rent of $2495 and refundable deposit of $2500 for a 12-18 month lease. No smoking and no pets please. Please call Listing Agent Alison at 206-321-3752 for an appointment to view. Application available at wpmsouth.com; please view the property and speak with the Listing Agent prior to applying.



