1618 South 9th Street

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Available 08/01/20 Nice living space, comfortable kitchen in this 2-bedroom/1-bath unit on the left side of the duplex. With hardwood floors and double pane windows, this unit has a fully finished attic that could serve as a 3rd bedroom (access is through one of the other bedrooms), or set it up as an office, game room, or craft area - great options.



Old-world charm in a great location, close to everything you need and in striking distance to the 6th Ave district. Garage in front is seriously over-sized, has tons of storage, separate room - Awesome!



12-month lease term, all occupants undergo tenant screening and the minimum credit score is 650. Combined monthly income must equal at least 3x monthly rent. No smoking indoors. Pets considered on a case by case basis.



Tacoma renter info: https://www.cityoftacoma.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=163295



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1618-s-9th-st-tacoma-wa-98405-usa/6a42643b-7c82-44f4-b88e-7bafd1476c6f



