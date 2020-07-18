All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1618 South 9th Street

1618 South 9th Street · (425) 445-6777
Location

1618 South 9th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1900 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1722 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
game room
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 Nice living space, comfortable kitchen in this 2-bedroom/1-bath unit on the left side of the duplex. With hardwood floors and double pane windows, this unit has a fully finished attic that could serve as a 3rd bedroom (access is through one of the other bedrooms), or set it up as an office, game room, or craft area - great options.

Old-world charm in a great location, close to everything you need and in striking distance to the 6th Ave district. Garage in front is seriously over-sized, has tons of storage, separate room - Awesome!

12-month lease term, all occupants undergo tenant screening and the minimum credit score is 650. Combined monthly income must equal at least 3x monthly rent. No smoking indoors. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Tacoma renter info: https://www.cityoftacoma.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=163295

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1618-s-9th-st-tacoma-wa-98405-usa/6a42643b-7c82-44f4-b88e-7bafd1476c6f

(RLNE5897157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 South 9th Street have any available units?
1618 South 9th Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1618 South 9th Street have?
Some of 1618 South 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 South 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1618 South 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 South 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1618 South 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1618 South 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1618 South 9th Street offers parking.
Does 1618 South 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1618 South 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 South 9th Street have a pool?
No, 1618 South 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1618 South 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 1618 South 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 South 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1618 South 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
