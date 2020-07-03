1215 South Trafton Street, Tacoma, WA 98405 Central Tacoma
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
fire pit
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
Looking for Roommates! - Property Id: 182360
Perfect for collage students our home house ages from 23 -30 currently. The photos are a 2 years old some where and tear has taken place. We are looking for chill and responsible roommates. We have solar panels Gym equipment and a fire pit. Dont mess out on a this great offer its worth checking out! Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/182360p Property Id 182360
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5346227)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1215 South Trafton street have any available units?
1215 South Trafton street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 South Trafton street have?
Some of 1215 South Trafton street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 South Trafton street currently offering any rent specials?
1215 South Trafton street is not currently offering any rent specials.