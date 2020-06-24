1105 N L St

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FOR RENT: 3 bdrm 1 bath house - Stadium District - Tacoma - $1995.00 - Looking for a remodeled 1890's craftsman style home in the very desirable Stadium District of Tacoma? This is your place! This beautiful home has all the charm of the turn of the century era w/all the modern upgrades & conveniences! 3 bedrooms - 1 bath, 1400 sqft. White cabinets/doors/molding throughout, all stainless appliances included & fully fenced backyard. Off street parking in the back of the house, A/C and a great neighborhood close to Wright Park, Tacoma General and Stadium District shops/restaurants & activities! See our listing at smartpadmanagement.com for application. $40.00 application fee per adult - PETS accepted w/additional monthly pet rent of $20 per pet - First/Last/$800 deposit to move in.



(RLNE4848339)