All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 1039 S. Oxford St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1039 S. Oxford St
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

1039 S. Oxford St

1039 South Oxford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
West End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1039 South Oxford Street, Tacoma, WA 98465
West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Cute 2 bedroom House!! - Just remodeled! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is super cute and will be ready to move in the first week of Sept! This home has just been upgraded with brand new oak gray vinyl flooring. Nice sized kitchen with brand new white cabinets and granite counter tops. Freshly painted throughout! Laundry room with washer and dryer! Driveway parking. Close to college, shopping and more. Deposit $1395 App $50 per adult over 18

For showing or more info, please Contact:

Tanisha White
253-241-4003
OR

BCI Properties, LLC
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage
9702 S Tacoma Way Suite #106
Lakewood, WA 98499
Office: (253) 531-2000 or; (253) 531-1010

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4246180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1039 S. Oxford St have any available units?
1039 S. Oxford St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1039 S. Oxford St have?
Some of 1039 S. Oxford St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1039 S. Oxford St currently offering any rent specials?
1039 S. Oxford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 S. Oxford St pet-friendly?
No, 1039 S. Oxford St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 1039 S. Oxford St offer parking?
Yes, 1039 S. Oxford St offers parking.
Does 1039 S. Oxford St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1039 S. Oxford St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 S. Oxford St have a pool?
No, 1039 S. Oxford St does not have a pool.
Does 1039 S. Oxford St have accessible units?
No, 1039 S. Oxford St does not have accessible units.
Does 1039 S. Oxford St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1039 S. Oxford St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street
Tacoma, WA 98406
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus