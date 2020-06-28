1039 S. Oxford St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Cute 2 bedroom House!! - Just remodeled! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is super cute and will be ready to move in the first week of Sept! This home has just been upgraded with brand new oak gray vinyl flooring. Nice sized kitchen with brand new white cabinets and granite counter tops. Freshly painted throughout! Laundry room with washer and dryer! Driveway parking. Close to college, shopping and more. Deposit $1395 App $50 per adult over 18



For showing or more info, please Contact:



Tanisha White

253-241-4003

OR



BCI Properties, LLC

Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

9702 S Tacoma Way Suite #106

Lakewood, WA 98499

Office: (253) 531-2000 or; (253) 531-1010



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4246180)