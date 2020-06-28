1039 S. Oxford St

Amenities
Cute 2 bedroom House!! - Just remodeled! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is super cute and will be ready to move in the first week of Sept! This home has just been upgraded with brand new oak gray vinyl flooring. Nice sized kitchen with brand new white cabinets and granite counter tops. Freshly painted throughout! Laundry room with washer and dryer! Driveway parking. Close to college, shopping and more. Deposit $1395 App $50 per adult over 18
For showing or more info, please Contact:
Tanisha White
253-241-4003
OR
BCI Properties, LLC
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage
9702 S Tacoma Way Suite #106
Lakewood, WA 98499
Office: (253) 531-2000 or; (253) 531-1010
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4246180)