1020 S Ferry St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly fireplace bbq/grill range

Beautiful Craftsman Style Home in Great Location! - Offered By:

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160



Rental Terms:

Rent: $1,695.00

Available: NOW

Application Fee: $42.00

Security Deposit: $1,695.00

Admin Fee: $250.00

Renters Insurnace Required



Charming Tacoma Craftsman! Step into a cozy living room, with natural light pouring in from all around and relax next to the fireplace! The kitchen offers great space to sharpen your chef skills along with beautiful handmade countertops by the stove. The master bedroom on the main floor provides convenient living. Explore the versatile bedrooms upstairs-ready to adapt to your changing needs. Fully-fenced backyard is complete with a gazebo and is ideal for summer BBQs! Large basement with a full-sized washer and dryer and plenty of storage space. Centrally located and close to everything!



Pet policy allows for 1 pet up to 35lbs.



To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one months rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.



You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



www.spinnakerpm.com



