Tacoma, WA
1020 S Ferry St
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

1020 S Ferry St

1020 South Ferry Street · No Longer Available
Location

1020 South Ferry Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Beautiful Craftsman Style Home in Great Location! - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
Rent: $1,695.00
Available: NOW
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $1,695.00
Admin Fee: $250.00
Renters Insurnace Required

Charming Tacoma Craftsman! Step into a cozy living room, with natural light pouring in from all around and relax next to the fireplace! The kitchen offers great space to sharpen your chef skills along with beautiful handmade countertops by the stove. The master bedroom on the main floor provides convenient living. Explore the versatile bedrooms upstairs-ready to adapt to your changing needs. Fully-fenced backyard is complete with a gazebo and is ideal for summer BBQs! Large basement with a full-sized washer and dryer and plenty of storage space. Centrally located and close to everything!

Pet policy allows for 1 pet up to 35lbs.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one months rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.

You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE5411436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 S Ferry St have any available units?
1020 S Ferry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 S Ferry St have?
Some of 1020 S Ferry St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 S Ferry St currently offering any rent specials?
1020 S Ferry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 S Ferry St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 S Ferry St is pet friendly.
Does 1020 S Ferry St offer parking?
No, 1020 S Ferry St does not offer parking.
Does 1020 S Ferry St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 S Ferry St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 S Ferry St have a pool?
No, 1020 S Ferry St does not have a pool.
Does 1020 S Ferry St have accessible units?
No, 1020 S Ferry St does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 S Ferry St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 S Ferry St does not have units with dishwashers.

