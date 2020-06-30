All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 1018 S I Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1018 S I Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:45 PM

1018 S I Street

1018 South I Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
New Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1018 South I Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
New Tacoma

Amenities

parking
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom Detached Home in Tacoma -
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom detached home has an open floor plan, and galley style kitchen that includes the refrigerator, and oven. There is a large walk-in pantry for additional storage. Close amenities include: Bates Technical College, convenient Bus stop directly in front of building, and plenty of restaurants, shopping and downtown Tacoma is within walking distance. Onsite coin operated laundry, off street parking available, No Smoking and No Pets.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

1018 S I Street
Tacoma, WA 98408

Rent: $1,195.00/ month
Deposit: $1,095.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available Now
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5423584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 S I Street have any available units?
1018 S I Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1018 S I Street have?
Some of 1018 S I Street's amenities include parking, extra storage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 S I Street currently offering any rent specials?
1018 S I Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 S I Street pet-friendly?
No, 1018 S I Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 1018 S I Street offer parking?
Yes, 1018 S I Street offers parking.
Does 1018 S I Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1018 S I Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 S I Street have a pool?
No, 1018 S I Street does not have a pool.
Does 1018 S I Street have accessible units?
No, 1018 S I Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 S I Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1018 S I Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street
Tacoma, WA 98406

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus