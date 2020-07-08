All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 30 2019 at 1:16 PM

1005 S 35th St

1005 South 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1005 South 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e829712003 ----
Nestled above thriving downtown Tacoma, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has be expertly updated and remodeled. You\'ll enjoy the modern touches in the chef\'s kitchen with eating bar. Rich hardwood floors, white millwork, attached 1-car garage and large backyard make this property a place you want to call home.

** Showings begin on April 1st **

Pets: YES / Upon Approval / Size Limitation
Monthly Rent: $1725.00
Security Deposit: $1725.00
Application fee: $40.00 per person 18 years old and above.
Leasing Fee: $250.00

All County Evergreen Property Management
253-238-9590
AllCountyEvergreen.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 S 35th St have any available units?
1005 S 35th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 S 35th St have?
Some of 1005 S 35th St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 S 35th St currently offering any rent specials?
1005 S 35th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 S 35th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 S 35th St is pet friendly.
Does 1005 S 35th St offer parking?
Yes, 1005 S 35th St offers parking.
Does 1005 S 35th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 S 35th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 S 35th St have a pool?
No, 1005 S 35th St does not have a pool.
Does 1005 S 35th St have accessible units?
No, 1005 S 35th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 S 35th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 S 35th St does not have units with dishwashers.

