Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:15 AM

1003 1/2 S I Street

1003 1/2 S I St · No Longer Available
Location

1003 1/2 S I St, Tacoma, WA 98405
New Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Location, Location, Location**

This BEAUTIFUL 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 550 Square Foot Unit has been totally renovated and is within MINUTES of Downtown Tacoma, 6th Ave, & freeways.
Refinished hardwood floors, high ceilings, new paint throughout, a beautiful kitchen, and a lovely light-filled back porch. You will surely want to call this space "Home"!

WHAT SHOULD I KNOW ABOUT THIS SPACE?
1. Rent = $1,o95/month (Additional monthly payment Water/sewer/garbage/Electric $215.35)
2. Security Deposit = $1,000
3. First Month's Rent + Security Deposit are due at move-in. Last Month's Rest is due in full by end of month 3.
4. There is one dedicated off-street parking spot as well as a 6X15 storage unit included with rent.
5. Washer/Dryer are on-site in a shared laundry room.
6. Pets okay upon approval (including $250 non-refundable deposit and $25 monthly pet rent)
7. This unit is within a 4-plex of side-by-side units.

WILL I QUALIFY FOR THIS SPACE?
We're looking for at least 4 out of the 5 requirements below:
1. Solid employment for the last 6 months
2. Monthly income of at least 3 times monthly rent
3. 580+ Credit Score
4. Rent paid in full and on time for the last 12 months
5. No evictions in the last 3 years

WHO SHOULD I CONTACT IF I AM INTERESTED?
The Leasing Agent for this unit is Alline. You can call or text Alline at 253-334-5360.

Hope to hear from you soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

