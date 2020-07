Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage garbage disposal ice maker patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog grooming area parking bbq/grill garage internet access elevator fire pit green community 24hr maintenance key fob access lobby new construction

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! In the heart of Seattle's colorful Capitol Hill, Sunset Electric is an urban oasis where hip meets history and green gets eclectic. Inside the building's turn-of-the-century facade, you'll discover a sprawling open-air courtyard that graces all six floors with sunlit space; imagine a leisurely breakfast in your contemporary kitchen, bathed in natural light.