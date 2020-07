Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center e-payments fire pit hot tub internet access online portal package receiving racquetball court

Located just minutes from the South Center Mall, Park South Apartments in Seattle, WA connect the dots between urban life and suburban living. Just a short commute from the Seattle metropolitan, Park South apartments are an incredible answer for an active, balanced lifestyle.In a shared community room, soft lighting and sleek modern interiors open up to over-sized windows that show the beauty of the Pacific Northwest. View scenic trees and breathe in the crisp air while walking your dog around the community trails, or even through our on-site _Bark Park.” Residents can escape the sun in our sparkling community swimming pool, or work up a sweat in the state-of-the-art fitness center or on-site basketball courts.