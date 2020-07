Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking bbq/grill internet access media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly online portal pool table

Neptune offers spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with sleek urban interiors in downtown Seattle. Featuring modern amenities and breathtaking views of Lake Union, the cityscape and the Space Needle from your private deck or the rooftop terrace. Within walking distance to Facebook and within driving distance to Amazon, Google and University of Washington. We are also located in the service area of Wave G CondoInternet.We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual, self-guided and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartments in the gallery on our website. Contact us to schedule a tour with a leasing consultant.