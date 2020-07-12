/
waterfront
160 Apartments for rent in Waterfront, Seattle, WA
13 Units Available
Arthouse
2334 Elliott Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,684
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,774
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Seattle's newest luxury apartments, located in Belltown, offer waterfront living. Offering incredible views of the Seattle skyline, quartz countertops, hardwood flooring and so much more. Exclusive access to rooftop lounge and grilling area.
2 Units Available
2300 Elliott
2300 Elliott Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,445
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,682
921 sqft
Comfortable homes with waterfront views from the spacious rooftop deck. 100 Transit Score and 94 Walking Score, easy access to everything. Homes with in-unit laundry and a private patios or balconies. Pet-friendly, bike storage.
1 Unit Available
1950 Alaskan Way #136
1950 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1547 sqft
Make everyday a VACATION! Welcome home to your beautiful A/C, high-ceiling Waterfront condo with a stunning view of the Puget Sound. Water/Sewer/Garbage is Included! - Tastefully updated waterfront 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1,547 square foot condo.
Results within 1 mile of Waterfront
27 Units Available
Helios
1600 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,570
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1145 sqft
Enjoy an urban lifestyle in the heart of Seattle. Luxury apartments just steps from Pike Place Market. Homes feature quartz counters and private washer and dryer. Community amenities include rooftop lounge and yoga room.
68 Units Available
Via 6
2121 6th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,837
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,807
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,759
951 sqft
Close to Denny Park, I-5 Express, the Space Needle, the Westin Seattle, a Cinerama, and right across the street from Amazon Campus. Shopping close by at Whole Foods, Pacific Place Mall, and Westlake Center Mall. Amenities include Ground-floor restaurants, pet-friendly, zipcar onsite, eco features.
10 Units Available
Joseph Arnold Lofts
62 Cedar St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,898
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,938
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,462
1158 sqft
Envious location in Belltown. Close to Belltown Cottage Park, Elliott Bay Trail (Terminal 91 Bike Path), Olympic Sculpture Park, Seattle Center, Pike Place Market, Highway 99, Pier 70, and Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with private guest suite, rooftop deck, community herb garden.
28 Units Available
Tower12 Apartments
2015 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,288
659 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,394
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,229
1505 sqft
Modern apartments feature open-plan kitchens, hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryers. Top floor 24-hour fitness studio and Sky Lounge. Prime downtown location, and walking distance from the Waterfront and Pike Place Market.
60 Units Available
Kiara
111 Terry Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,195
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,390
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,835
1592 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Now Offering Up To 4 Weeks Free!* *On Select Homes. Call Today For Details.
16 Units Available
Walton Lofts
75 Vine St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,426
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,626
1043 sqft
Great location, steps from Olympic Sculpture Park, and the Port of Seattle headquarters. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community is pet friendly and has 24-hour maintenance.
66 Units Available
McKenzie
2202 Eighth Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,847
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,841
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,804
1317 sqft
Apartments offer stunning views, modern kitchens, and large windows. Community has rooftop open space, elevators, and street-level retail. Conveniently located close to Lake Union and the mountains.
9 Units Available
Monticello Apartment Homes
415 Boren Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,226
451 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the historic First Hill neighborhood, you'll find several buses nearby to whisk you into the downtown business district and towards the legendary sporting stadiums.
18 Units Available
Boxcar
975 John St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,599
393 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,974
555 sqft
Come home to a distinctive studio or one bedroom apartment at Boxcar and enjoy your own private slice of tranquility in Seattle's lively South Lake Union neighborhood.
24 Units Available
O2
2401 3rd Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,599
382 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,285
1016 sqft
Located in Seattle’s Historic Belltown neighborhood on 3rd and Battery, O2 is the contrast you’ve been looking for. Five blocks away from the Seattle waterfront leaves you in the heart of it all with the option to retreat.
12 Units Available
The Martin
2105 5th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,155
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,550
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1760 sqft
Located in Midtown. Close to Seattle Glassblowing Studio, Westin Building Exchange, Bell Street Park, lightrail stations, Seafair, Freehold Theatre, and Westlake Park. Dog-friendly apartments with reservable guest quarters, roof deck with community pea patch.
20 Units Available
Viktoria
1915 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,600
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,220
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,365
1111 sqft
Minutes from Pike Place Market and the waterfront. Pet-friendly community has a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and tenant clubhouse. Live in luxury with in-unit washers and dryers, carpeting and hardwood floors.
29 Units Available
Stratus
820 Lenora Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,105
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stratus, a luxe high-rise apartment community that elevates and excites in Seattle's Denny Triangle, offers an unparalleled living experience with open one bedrooms, one bedrooms with den, two bedrooms and penthouse units that go above and,
39 Units Available
The WAVE
521 Stadium Place S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,620
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,831
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,127
1589 sqft
The finest in urban living, apartments here come fully furnished with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Enjoy concierge service in a pet-friendly community, as well as gym and media room. Close to King Street Station.
19 Units Available
The Century
101 Taylor Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,003
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,313
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,612
1071 sqft
Central location close to the Space Needle, Seattle Center and Museum of Pop Culture. Many nearby shopping and dining options. Modern, pet-friendly community with wine room and electric-car charging. Stainless-steel appliances in units.
10 Units Available
2900 on First Apartments
2900 1st Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,720
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,944
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
850 sqft
Located just steps from the heart of Seattle's center and two miles from Route 99. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes clubhouse, courtyard and gym.
49 Units Available
Avalon Belltown Towers
210 Wall Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,945
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,330
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1211 sqft
Avalon Belltown Towers is now leasing studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes and two and three bedroom penthouses steps from everything Seattle has to offer.
15 Units Available
Ava Queen Anne
330 3rd Ave W, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,800
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,260
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1173 sqft
Unbeatable location right on Centennial Park and South Fountain Lawn. Luxurious apartments with washer/dryer in-unit, hardwood floors and granite counters. Beautiful water views and state-of-the-art fitness center.
9 Units Available
AVA Belltown
2800 Western Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,590
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,190
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,565
1193 sqft
Close to Olympic Sculpture Park, Elliott Bay Trail, Pier 70, Centennial Park, Belltown Cottage Park, Canlis Glass, Highway 99, Commuter/LightRail station, and Pacific Science Center. Pet-friendly, eco-friendly, exclusive zipcar membership for residents, custom blinds, bike racks and storage.
13 Units Available
Centennial Tower and Court
2515 4th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,556
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,926
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,801
962 sqft
Excellent location in the heart of Seattle, close to parks, dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes pool, pool table, sauna, clubhouse, and more.
23 Units Available
Harbor Steps
1221 1st Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,437
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,121
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,038
1230 sqft
Close to Waterfront Park, the Gum Wall, Seattle Aquarium, Highway 99, Seattle Art Museum, Benaroya Hall, The Triple Door, Pier 55, Pike Place Fish Market, and Seattle Great Wheel. Amenities include bike storage, car wash, on-site daycare, lending library, terraced gardens, and rock climbing wall.
