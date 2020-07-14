All apartments in Seattle
Jack Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

Jack Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
1427 11th Ave · (206) 496-0572
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1427 11th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 620 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,930

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 477 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 506 · Avail. now

$2,445

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 918 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$3,485

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1155 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Jack Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
key fob access
media room
package receiving
Capitol Hill is the neighborhood that most people think of when they think of Seattle: freewheeling, eclectic, energetic, artsy, diverse - and with just the right amount of grit. The area’s been on the up for years, attracting its fair share of artists and musicians, uber-hot restaurants, boutiques, and clubs nestled amidst art galleries, tattoo parlors, second-hand stores and indie music venues. It’s the ultimate mash-up the way mash-ups are done in Seattle. Boy, do we love our hometown.The community is comprised of 135 boutique apartments in the heart of Capitol Hill in the Pike-Pine corridor. Inside, the apartments strike the spirit with a clean chic aesthetic and a whole lot of attention paid to the things you use and touch every day. There’s a wide range of floor plans to choose from, all well-wired and well-equipped with all the bona fides in order. Turns out that luxe living is right at home in Capitol Hill.Contact us today to schedule your personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Jack Apartments have any available units?
Jack Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Jack Apartments have?
Some of Jack Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Jack Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Jack Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Jack Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Jack Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Jack Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Jack Apartments offers parking.
Does Jack Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Jack Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Jack Apartments have a pool?
No, Jack Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Jack Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Jack Apartments has accessible units.
Does Jack Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Jack Apartments has units with dishwashers.
