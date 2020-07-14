Jack Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel granite counters oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse coffee bar courtyard elevator gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access key fob access media room package receiving

Capitol Hill is the neighborhood that most people think of when they think of Seattle: freewheeling, eclectic, energetic, artsy, diverse - and with just the right amount of grit. The area’s been on the up for years, attracting its fair share of artists and musicians, uber-hot restaurants, boutiques, and clubs nestled amidst art galleries, tattoo parlors, second-hand stores and indie music venues. It’s the ultimate mash-up the way mash-ups are done in Seattle. Boy, do we love our hometown.The community is comprised of 135 boutique apartments in the heart of Capitol Hill in the Pike-Pine corridor. Inside, the apartments strike the spirit with a clean chic aesthetic and a whole lot of attention paid to the things you use and touch every day. There’s a wide range of floor plans to choose from, all well-wired and well-equipped with all the bona fides in order. Turns out that luxe living is right at home in Capitol Hill.Contact us today to schedule your personal tour!