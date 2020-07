Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning carpet granite counters oven range Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse community garden 24hr concierge courtyard elevator fire pit gym game room parking bbq/grill bike storage garage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pool on-site laundry pet friendly hot tub shuffle board

Hayes on Stone is a brand new luxury apartment community located steps away from the best that Fremont and Wallingford have to offer. You won’t even need to tighten your laces to explore a world of possibility near The Hayes Apartments on Stone Way. And since you’re on a bunch of bus lines, near the longest regional bike path and close to both major freeway entrances, you can be anywhere in a matter of minutes.