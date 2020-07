Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible dog park elevator 24hr gym parking garage package receiving

Harrison Square sits in the quaint lower Queen Anne neighborhood with cafes, restaurants and boutiques, and just blocks to the Puget Sound waterfront, Seattle Center, Space Needle, Key Arena and museums. Our homes feature stunning countertops, white and stainless appliances, hard surface flooring, upgraded lighting package plus an in-home washer/dryer and private balcony with amazing views of the city. Enjoy our 24-hour fitness center and underground garage parking. You can also enjoy our rooftop, off-leash dog park. Now, you'll be able to breathe easy because we offer smoke-free living.