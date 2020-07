Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym green community parking bbq/grill bike storage garage guest suite hot tub media room package receiving elevator 24hr maintenance car charging coffee bar conference room dog grooming area e-payments fire pit key fob access lobby new construction online portal smoke-free community wine room

Exquisite views. Enviable amenities. Energy efficient. Simply put, Elara at the Market has it all. Our Studio, 1 Bedroom, 2 Bedroom and Penthouse apartment homes offer open floor plans with modern appliances and upscale amenities to simplify your life. Our community is also pursuing LEED Gold certification, which means we’ve integrated energy and water-saving measures to help our environment. But what truly sets us apart are our extravagant amenities, from our Rooftop Deck, to our Wine Bar, Fitness Center, Bike Room, and even our Guest Suite. Here, it’s all about the small details that make a big difference in your life.



