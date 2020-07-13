Apartment List
210 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Mercer Island, WA

Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
$
41 Units Available
Shorewood
Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,428
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
943 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Easy access to I-90. Community features include a 24-hour gym, basketball court and game room. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
7 Units Available
Gold Coast
Hadley
2601 76th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,830
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
947 sqft
Located on Mercer Island near Luther Burbank Park, with easy access to I-90 and downtown Seattle. New studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with open floor plans, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balconies.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Downtown Mercer Island
The Mercer Luxury Apartment Homes
7650 SE 27th St, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,470
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,245
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,825
1299 sqft
Luxurious community that includes online concierge, clubhouse and lounge. Apartments feature balconies, carpeting, central air and stainless steel appliances. Located just steps from park trails, beaches, and shops and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
19 Units Available
Downtown Mercer Island
Island Square
2758 78th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,596
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,924
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1170 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Quality Food Center. Pet-friendly apartments with tea cafe with free wi-fi, sauna, wine tasting room, two-tier waterfall spa, onsite retail, outdoor BBQ kitchens, communal fire pit, sundeck, concierge services, guest suite.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
Downtown Mercer Island
77 Central Apartments
2630 77th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,687
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,776
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,041
1324 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Lake Washington, I-90 Trail, Mercer Island Community & Event Center, Pea-Patch Community Garden. Pet-friendly apartments with outdoor spa, rooftop sky terrace, 24-hour fitness club, upgraded fixtures, stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Lakes at Mercer Island
7425 81st Place SE
7425 81st Place Southeast, Mercer Island, WA
4 Bedrooms
$6,800
4244 sqft
Mercer Island lake view gem. - Desirable lakefront luxury home! Soaring ceiling, beautiful hardwood floor, extravagant kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances and 180° lake view. One huge extra bonus room and quiet office.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Madrona Crest
3601 88th Ave SE
3601 88th Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1850 sqft
Newly Remodeled Split EntryHome w/ 3Beds, 2.5BA.Wet Bar, 2 fireplace - Newly remodeled and spacious split level house offers 1850 Sqft of living space in a large lot located in a desirable neighborhood.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Mercer Island
3055 80TH AVE SE Unit #1-103
3055 80th Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Condo in Mercer Island! - Light and bright condo with close proximity to downtown Mercer Island and the I-90 corridor.
Results within 5 miles of Mercer Island
Last updated July 13 at 08:39am
11 Units Available
Northwest Bellevue
Kirkland Crossing
10715 NE 37th Cir, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,610
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated across from a Park and Ride and close to shops, restaurants and green spaces in vibrant Downtown Kirkland. Modern apartment community with a theater room, fitness center and rooftop patio. Garage parking available.
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
2 Units Available
Leschi
Avana on the Lake
538 Lakeside Ave S, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,147
1074 sqft
Pet-friendly community on shores of Lake Washington. Recently renovated with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony with lake views. Enjoy pool, elevator, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near public transit, shopping, dining, access to I-90.
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
$
34 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
AMLI Bellevue Park
10001 NE 1st St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,220
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,283
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,993
1189 sqft
Nearby schools: Sundance Preschool & Daycare, Enatai Elementary, Chinook Middle School, and Bellevue High. Close to Downtown Park, Wildwood Park, Whalers Cove, Bellevue Square, The Shops at the Bravern, Bellevue Arts Museum, I-405, Bellevue Shopping Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with indoor pool.
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
38 Units Available
South Lake Washington
Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,563
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1148 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, garbage disposal, and patio or balcony. Community offers access to parking, pool, pool table, and more. Close to Sea-Tac Airport, the Seahawks new training facility, and Boeing.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
21 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Sunset Electric Apartments
1111 E Pine St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,580
358 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
756 sqft
Prime Capitol Hill location. Tenants enjoy an open-air courtyard and convenient parking. Units have a patio or balcony, along with upscale touches like stainless steel appliances and dishwashers.
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
28 Units Available
Arras Apartments
12282 NE 12th Ln, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,435
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1165 sqft
Apartment options and amenities are plentiful, but thats just the beginning. Embrace an expressive lifestyle, making this world renowned, innovation leading neighborhood your own. Weaving your story begins simply.
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
57 Units Available
Atlantic
Jackson Street
2524 Jackson Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,250
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
430 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,077
738 sqft
Jackson Street Apartments is ready to welcome you home. From the friendly 75-unit community above to the neighborhood gathering spaces below, we know that nothing beats personal connection and attention to detail.
Last updated July 13 at 05:33am
$
14 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Lawrence Lofts
1818 E Madison St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,495
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1155 sqft
High ceilings, clean lines, industrial finishes, raw canvases. A loft inspires unique expressions of individuality. Lawrence Lofts balances the fundamentals of loft living with the comforts of efficient in-city living.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
54 Units Available
Notch Apartments
13800 Newcastle Golf Club Road, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,449
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
949 sqft
Brand new apartment homes right in the heart of Newcastle, WA.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Excalibur
123 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,281
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,711
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community with convenient 3-level parking garage, cardio center, and beautiful courtyard. Conveniently located with easy access to I-405. Large walk-in closets, energy-efficient forced air heating, and fireplaces in select units.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Kennydale
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1348 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,065
1535 sqft
Landscaped community of apartments and townhomes within walking distance to Lake Washington and Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. Floor plans feature generous living areas and gourmet kitchens. Amenities include a heated swimming pool and spa.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
7 Units Available
Capitol Hill
The Chloe Apartments
1408 E Union St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,850
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,203
847 sqft
Pet-friendly community offering planned social activities, a dry cleaning service, on-site retail and a pet washing station. Located in Squire Park along the western border near Seattle University.
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
$
3 Units Available
Downtown Newcastle
Tria
12833 Newcastle Way, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features include EV charging stations, garage parking and a rooftop deck and lounge. The pet-friendly apartments have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Just a short drive from Hazelwood Park and the Lake Sammamish Center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
5 Units Available
West Lake Hills
Carrington
2501 148th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
822 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a fitness center, clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Every unit has a balcony or patio and in-unit laundry. Phantom Lake and Interstate 90 are both easily accessible.
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
12 Units Available
Columbia City
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,530
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the endless amenities at Sonata! The unique Sky Lounge features fire-pits, BBQs, TVs, and lounge seating. The impressive indoor movie theater is the perfect place for movie and game nights.

July 2020 Mercer Island Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Mercer Island Rent Report. Mercer Island rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mercer Island rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Mercer Island rents decline sharply over the past month

Mercer Island rents have declined 1.3% over the past month, and are down significantly by 3.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Mercer Island stand at $2,026 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,523 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Mercer Island's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Mercer Island over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Seattle metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,507; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,402; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Mercer Island

    As rents have fallen significantly in Mercer Island, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Mercer Island is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.3% in Vancouver.
    • Mercer Island's median two-bedroom rent of $2,523 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Mercer Island fell significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Mercer Island than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Mercer Island is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,350
    $1,680
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Bellevue
    $1,930
    $2,400
    -0.8%
    0.6%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0
    0.2%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    0
    0.8%
    Renton
    $1,710
    $2,130
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0.1%
    1%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0
    2%
    Redmond
    $1,840
    $2,300
    -1.1%
    -1.2%
    Kirkland
    $1,760
    $2,200
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.1%
    1.7%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Lynnwood
    $1,590
    $1,980
    -0.7%
    -1.7%
    Bothell
    $1,820
    $2,270
    -1%
    -1%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Mercer Island
    $2,030
    $2,520
    -1.3%
    -3.1%
    Kenmore
    $1,680
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    Mukilteo
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -1.4%
    -4.8%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,610
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

