/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
116 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Newcastle, WA
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
54 Units Available
Notch Apartments
13800 Newcastle Golf Club Road, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,449
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
949 sqft
Brand new apartment homes right in the heart of Newcastle, WA.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
$
3 Units Available
Downtown Newcastle
Tria
12833 Newcastle Way, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features include EV charging stations, garage parking and a rooftop deck and lounge. The pet-friendly apartments have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Just a short drive from Hazelwood Park and the Lake Sammamish Center.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
$
14 Units Available
Newport Crossing
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1223 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature renovated interiors with wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large windows and satin-nickel finishes. Community amenities include indoor jacuzzi, tanning bed and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
22 Units Available
Avalon Newcastle Commons
13398 Newcastle Commons Drive, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,605
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1197 sqft
Never-lived in apartments and townhomes with modern, high-end features. Community amenities include fitness center, beautifully landscaped courtyard with gas grills, off-leash dog park, and sparkling outdoor pool. Adjacent to shops and Newcastle Commons.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
6 Units Available
Cedar Rim Apartments
7920 110th Ave SE #1005, Newcastle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1050 sqft
An opulent living space located close to the I-405 in the sought-after Renton School District. These apartments feature air conditioning, fireplace, clean stainless steel fittings and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar and BBQ/grill.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Washington Crest
12223 SE 80th Way
12223 Southeast 80th Way, Newcastle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2400 sqft
This spacious (fully furnished) 4-bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms (two-story) (2,400 sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Newcastle
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
4 Units Available
Newport
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,499
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments near Newcastle Shopping Center. Hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Community game room. Tenants have access to outdoor barbecue grill.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Newport
5768 110th SE
5768 110th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2170 sqft
Remodeled single family house in Bellevue - Welcome to the #KimberleeParkCalibrate. Well built, with plenty of room upstairs and down, its elevation gives a taste of Lake Washington to the eyes. Two min from the Newcastle Park & Ride off I-405.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kennydale
2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast
2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,420
1440 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glencoe
4112 NE 27th Place
4112 Northeast 27th Place, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,295
3150 sqft
4112 NE 27th Place Available 08/01/20 Renton Home - Available 8/1!! Welcome to this luxurious multi-level home nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
President Park
1160 Monroe Avenue NE #A6
1160 Monroe Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
957 sqft
464- Beautiful Kensington Condo in Renton! - Tucked away in the GATED Kensington Condominium community this well-kept 2 bedroom 2 bath unit is a commuter’s dream.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Somerset
13265 SE 55th Pl
13265 Southeast 55th Place, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1900 sqft
13265 SE 55th Pl Available 07/19/20 Well maintained home located in convenient neighborhood. - Newly updated window, paint, range and microwave. Kitchen with granite counter top and pull-out shelves.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunset
2420 NE 13th St
2420 Northeast 13th Street, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1500 sqft
Warm Contemporary 2 Story in Renton - Welcome to Kennydale! This cozy 2 story single family home has it all. Freshly painted interior and brand new laminate hardwoods, gas fireplace, and TV/art niches in the living & dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Newcastle
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 10:35am
3 Units Available
Valley Springs Apartments
15300 SE 155th Pl, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1196 sqft
Ideally located for easy access to Highway 169. Luxury apartments featuring maple wood kitchen cabinets and Roman tubs in a community with a playground and courtyard. Residents enjoy easy access to Cedar River trails.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
$
34 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
AMLI Bellevue Park
10001 NE 1st St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,220
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,283
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,993
1189 sqft
Nearby schools: Sundance Preschool & Daycare, Enatai Elementary, Chinook Middle School, and Bellevue High. Close to Downtown Park, Wildwood Park, Whalers Cove, Bellevue Square, The Shops at the Bravern, Bellevue Arts Museum, I-405, Bellevue Shopping Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with indoor pool.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
38 Units Available
South Lake Washington
Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,563
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1148 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, garbage disposal, and patio or balcony. Community offers access to parking, pool, pool table, and more. Close to Sea-Tac Airport, the Seahawks new training facility, and Boeing.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
$
41 Units Available
Shorewood
Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,428
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
943 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Easy access to I-90. Community features include a 24-hour gym, basketball court and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
17 Units Available
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain
Overlook at Lakemont
5305 Lakemont Blvd SE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,388
1275 sqft
Comfortable apartments with vaulted ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Beat the heat in the pool. Hang out at the clubhouse. Hike and enjoy nature at nearby Cougar Mountain Regional Wildland Park. Close to I-90.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Cascade
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,962
1181 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Excalibur
123 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,281
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,711
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community with convenient 3-level parking garage, cardio center, and beautiful courtyard. Conveniently located with easy access to I-405. Large walk-in closets, energy-efficient forced air heating, and fireplaces in select units.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Kennydale
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1348 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,065
1535 sqft
Landscaped community of apartments and townhomes within walking distance to Lake Washington and Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. Floor plans feature generous living areas and gourmet kitchens. Amenities include a heated swimming pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
5 Units Available
West Lake Hills
Carrington
2501 148th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
822 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a fitness center, clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Every unit has a balcony or patio and in-unit laundry. Phantom Lake and Interstate 90 are both easily accessible.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
13 Units Available
Pebble Cove
17600 134th Ave SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature open-plan kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies with spectacular views of Fairwood. Fitness center, sports court and large outdoor swimming pool on-site. Located near to Squak Mountain and Highway 169.
Similar Pages
Newcastle 1 BedroomsNewcastle 2 BedroomsNewcastle 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewcastle 3 BedroomsNewcastle Apartments with BalconyNewcastle Apartments with Garage
Newcastle Apartments with GymNewcastle Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewcastle Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNewcastle Apartments with ParkingNewcastle Apartments with PoolNewcastle Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WA