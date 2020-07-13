/
pet friendly apartments
482 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in SeaTac, WA
6 Units Available
Viewpoint Apartment Homes
21428 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,330
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
892 sqft
If you’re in the market for an apartment in SeaTac, WA, check out Viewpoint Apartment Homes. Our community lives up to our name with priceless views of the Puget Sound.
$
6 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,441
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1076 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today!
1 Unit Available
3201 S 192nd St, E209
3201 South 192nd Street, SeaTac, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1000 sqft
Please call or text at 206-878-3161 for more information.
1 Unit Available
3115 S 192nd St, B302
3115 South 192nd Street, SeaTac, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
976 sqft
Please call or text at 206-878-3161 for more information.
1 Unit Available
20402 Des Moines Memorial Dr
20402 Des Moines Memorial Drive South, SeaTac, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1440 sqft
20402 Des Moines Memorial Dr Available 08/10/20 Spacious Home near Des Moines Marina - This 1,440 sq. ft. house sits on a large 6,875 sq. ft. lot & features 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms. Located in a quiet, established neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of SeaTac
$
6 Units Available
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,423
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1178 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
5 Units Available
Pacific Ridge
Majestic Bay
2459 South 216th Street, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1225 sqft
Welcome to "Just Right" Living™ in the Pacific Northwest! The Majestic Bay Apartments and Town-homes are nestled in the expansive coastline community of Des Moines, Washington, with direct access to Seattle via the light rail station at Angle Lake.
5 Units Available
Tukwila Hill
Foster Creek
15110 MacAdam Rd S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
935 sqft
Carpeted units with step-down living rooms and fireplaces. Just off the I-5/I-405 interchange in Tukwila, minutes from Westfield Southcenter, IKEA, and all of Downtown Renton. On-site laundry facilities.
$
7 Units Available
Thorndyke
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,338
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
938 sqft
Contemporary homes with large closets and private patios/balconies. Relax in the courtyard or socialize in the resident lounge. Easy access to I-5. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Westfield Southcenter.
5 Units Available
Solana
15800 4th Avenue South, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,406
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
947 sqft
An exceptional, modern community with spacious homes and several floor plan options. Homes include an oversized deck or balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Near Highway 509 and 518. Close to public transit.
3 Units Available
North Central Des Moines
Emerald Court
21600 South Des Moines, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
997 sqft
Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit washers and dryers, while the pet-friendly community boasts an outdoor heated pool and a fitness center. Minutes from shopping and dining, close to I-5, between highways 509 and 99.
1 Unit Available
Manhattan
18243 1st Ave S, Normandy Park, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
442 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two-level, two-bedroom townhomes. Units feature washer and dryer. Neutral colors throughout. Convenient location just blocks from the water and from SeaTac Airport.
3 Units Available
McMicken
Sunnydale
15805 40th Pl S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,372
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
908 sqft
Modern apartments have large kitchens with breakfast bars and energy efficient appliances. Parking included, with covered parking available. Easy access to I-5, I-405 and several public transit routes.
1 Unit Available
Pacific Ridge
22810 30th Ave S Unit B304
22810 30th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quaint Top Level - End Unit Condo in Heritage Court - Des Moines! - Been waiting for that perfect commuter condo? Well you found it! Beautiful and well maintained condo in a super convenient location.
1 Unit Available
Cedarhurst
13045 6th Ave S
13045 6th Avenue South, Burien, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1450 sqft
Burien - 3 Bedroom 1 & 3/4 bath with a large finished lower unit - Huge 3 Bedroom 1 & 3/4 bath with a large finished lower unit. This conveniently located home is a stones throw from Highway 99, Highway 509, downtown Burien, and downtown Seattle.
Results within 5 miles of SeaTac
11 Units Available
Lakeland North
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1165 sqft
Nearby schools: Thomas Jefferson High, Mark Twain Elementary, Camelot Elementary, Wildwood Elementary, Kilo Middle School. Close to I-5, Pacific Highway, Star Lake. Amenities include sport courts, seasonal pool, year-round spa, walk-in closets, and gas fireplaces.
9 Units Available
Westview Village
17735 105th Pl SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,463
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking and 24-hour gym. Near to Valley Freeway and local bus lines.
17 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
10 Units Available
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,266
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kently Pointe wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
20 Units Available
The Lakes
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1132 sqft
Apartment community features fitness amenities, such as racquetball court and tennis court. Recently renovated units feature range, oven and walk-in closets in every unit. Close to Hogan Park and Main Lake and near I-5.
$
16 Units Available
Delridge
Westhaven
2201 SW Holden St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1100 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in West Seattle with easy commuting to downtown and nearby schools. 24-hour gym, common BBQ and grill areas and sauna and pool. E-payments accepted for easy rent payment.
12 Units Available
Columbia City
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,530
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the endless amenities at Sonata! The unique Sky Lounge features fire-pits, BBQs, TVs, and lounge seating. The impressive indoor movie theater is the perfect place for movie and game nights.
6 Units Available
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
$
18 Units Available
Earlington Hill
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1235 sqft
If you’re looking for a place near downtown and The Landing, Alaire Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom fully renovated homes for rent in Renton, WA.
