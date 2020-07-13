118 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Edmonds, WA
5 Units Available
Pacific Park
23231 WA-99, Edmonds, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Short drive to downtown Seattle via I-5. Walking distance to Ballinger Lake and Park. Apartments offer bright interiors, updated kitchens, black appliances and plenty of cabinets. 24-hour laundry, controlled access, pet friendly.
3 Units Available
Compass Apartments
23020 Edmonds Way, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
952 sqft
Residential community located close to Downtown Edmonds. Multiple floorplans available with many interior upgrades, including two-toned cabinetry, Berber carpeting, wood-style entries, sliding glass doors, and floor-to-ceiling windows.
3 Units Available
Park 210
7309 210th St SW, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,414
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil, wooded community offering free residential parking, a seasonal pool, and space to barbecue. Interiors come Internet- and cable-ready, with rentable washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage space.
11 Units Available
Brackett Apartments
9501 244th St SW, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Seattle and Everett only minutes away via I-5 and Hwy 99. Lifestyle enhanced by fireplace, well-equipped kitchen and large closets. Community areas include a pool, spa, sauna and fitness center.
5 Units Available
Trillium
4902 148th St, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,793
922 sqft
Trendy, brand new apartments surrounded by nature and teeming with high-end amenities. Units feature large windows, faux wood flooring, and views of surrounding wetlands and woods. Community has outdoor lounges with televisions and gourmet kitchens.
9 Units Available
Park 212 Apartments
7300 213th Pl SW, Edmonds, WA
Studio
$1,275
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,613
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate landscaping and a heated outdoor pool. Washer and dryer in select homes. Conveniently located with easy access to I-5, restaurants, banks, and grocery stores.
Contact for Availability
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW, Edmonds, WA
Studio
$1,350
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Enjoy modern living with open kitchens and breakfast bars in these newer apartment homes. Take advantage of complimentary tanning and fitness equipment along with all the other luxurious amenities.
1 Unit Available
8614 238th St SW 202
8614 238th Street Southwest, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
866 sqft
Eighteen Firs Condo - Property Id: 221924 Condo for rent in Edmonds. Excellent location 7 minutes drive from downtown Edmonds. Close to freeway, train, ferry, bus line. 1-year lease minimum. Water, Sewer, Garbage included.
1 Unit Available
75 Pine St Apt 302
75 Pine Street, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1312 sqft
POINT EDWARDS 2 BED, 2 BATH ELEGANT CONDO WITH 180 WATER VIEW AVAILABLE NOW! - *$3,500/month rent + $150 flat fee for HOA utilities, Tenant will have own electric account* *2 bed, 2 bath, 1312 SF; Pets on Case by Case basis, Max 2 small to medium
1 Unit Available
7911 212th St SW - 3
7911 212th St SW, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1240 sqft
Townhouse Unit 2, 1240 sq ft: Main floor has attached 1 car garage, Kitchen, Living room with carpet, dining area with gas fireplace and 1/2 bath, upstairs has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, with washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
17510 Olympic View Dr
17510 Olympic View Drive, Edmonds, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1272 sqft
17510 Olympic View Dr Available 09/14/20 September Renters! This Charming Edmonds Home WILL NOT Last! Apply Today! - Great Edmonds rambler w/3 bedrooms + den/office, 1 full bath.
Results within 1 mile of Edmonds
6 Units Available
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,321
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1000 sqft
With a prime location and enviable amenities, you cannot go wrong with Whispering Cedars Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. These Washington apartments enjoy the advantage of a big city lifestyle, with the luxury of a more peaceful setting.
10 Units Available
Pinewood Square
6500 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,220
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
850 sqft
Located in lovely Lynnwood. Amenities include fireplaces, carpeting, ceiling fans, internet access, balconies, patios, a courtyard, fitness center, sauna, soccer field, spa, freeway access and a laundry facility.
21 Units Available
Echo Lake
Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,545
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
951 sqft
Nearby schools: Echo Lake Elementary, King's Elementary, St. Luke School, Shorewood High. Close to Echo Lake, Interurban Trail, Dale Turner Family YMCA, Gateway Shopping Center, Cromwell Park, Richmond Village Shopping Center. Small pets welcome. Amenities include heated pool with spacious sundeck.
9 Units Available
Lake Ballinger
Andorra
22817 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1050 sqft
These apartments offer luxurious floor plans and lots of amenities, including an on-site 24-hour fitness center, pet-friendly units, double-paned windows, large closets, remodeled batrhooms and kitchens, and plenty of natrauel light.
8 Units Available
Melody Hill
Lakeside
6102 St Albion Way, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1260 sqft
Great location close to I-5, Hwy 99 and Alderwood Mall and situated on a lake with cherry trees. Apartments are bright and roomy with plenty of storage space.
1 Unit Available
20407 68th Ave West
20407 68th Avenue West, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Please call at 425-775-3325 for more information. 107 unit multi-family homes. Renovated 2015 Welcome home to Heather Ridge in picture-perfect Lynnwood, Washington.
1 Unit Available
20511 68th Ave West
20511 68th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
750 sqft
Please call at 425-775-3325 for more information. 107 unit multi-family homes. Renovated 2015 Welcome home to Heather Ridge in picture-perfect Lynnwood, Washington.
1 Unit Available
18205 58th PL W
18205 58th Place West, Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1430 sqft
18205 58th PL W Available 04/15/20 Lynnwood Rambler....... - Newly remodeled rambler in wonderful Lynnwood neighborhood. The original hardwood floors have been refinished throughout the house.
1 Unit Available
Echo Lake
19265 Burke Ave N
19265 Burke Avenue North, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1600 sqft
19265 Burke Ave N Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House in Shoreline with Large Fenced Yard - Shoreline home available in great neighborhood. 3 bedrooms plus a large bonus room and one bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Edmonds
21 Units Available
Cedar Terrace
Taluswood Apartments
4208 236th St SW, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1208 sqft
Taluswood Apartments offers stylishly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.
21 Units Available
Avana One Six Four
3333 164th Street SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,538
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1413 sqft
Close to Highway 525, Pacific Highway, Spruce Park, Spruce Elementary, Swamp Creek, Oak Heights Elementary, Stickney Lake. Amenities include heated outdoor swimming pool, pet-friendly, eco-friendly, proximity to public transportation, landscaped barbecue and picnic area, flexible lease terms.
8 Units Available
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units with vinyl plank flooring, sprayed countertops, and fireplaces. Short distance to Grocery Outlet, Lynnwood Square, Applebee's, and King Tut restaurant. Resident lounge with high-speed Wi-Fi, fitness center, and pool.
11 Units Available
Cedar Heights
Origin
12311 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,581
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1033 sqft
Charming, mid-century-inspired apartments with huge living spaces. Perfect location just north of downtown Seattle. Complex features studio, 1, or 2-bedroom apartments close to all the buzz of the city.
