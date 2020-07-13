/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
185 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Shoreline, WA
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Echo Lake
Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,545
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
951 sqft
Nearby schools: Echo Lake Elementary, King's Elementary, St. Luke School, Shorewood High. Close to Echo Lake, Interurban Trail, Dale Turner Family YMCA, Gateway Shopping Center, Cromwell Park, Richmond Village Shopping Center. Small pets welcome. Amenities include heated pool with spacious sundeck.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
8 Units Available
Parkwood
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,495
711 sqft
Malmo is a place to end your journey. From hosting a large party in the community room to letting your dog socialize (and get a wash), Malmo is full service with stops near restaurants, transit, major employers, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
208 Units Available
Ridgecrest
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,268
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
946 sqft
Rising from the former site of Shoreline’s post office, The Postmark is a new urban apartment community worth writing home about. Inspired social spaces, like the courtyard clubhouse and lobby lounge, mix vintage vibes with modern materials.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Meridian Park
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
947 sqft
Modern community near I-5 and the bus line. Within walking distance of parks and entertainment. On-site fitness center, internet cafe, and hot tub. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
119 Units Available
Echo Lake
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,350
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,548
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
964 sqft
NOW OPEN for Summer 2020 move-ins! Welcome to Geo. Built as a modern interpretation of the Pacific Northwest, Geo blends rustic, contemporary, and natural into a comfortable, yet urban retreat.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Ballinger
The 205
1795 NE 205th St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,745
518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The 205 in Shoreline. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Highland Terrace
Junction 160
16100 Linden Ave N, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
834 sqft
Located within walking distance of bus stops and restaurants. Plenty of parking and bike storage space available. Upgraded apartments have wood floors and spacious walk-in closets.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Ridgecrest
14928-5th Ave NE
14928 5th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1540 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom/1.75 bath in Convenient location - 3 bed/ 2 bath = 2 bedrooms , 1 bath - upstairs 1 bed (very large) 1 bath downstairs-attached garage. Downstairs outer room and bedroom are carpeted.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Briarcrest
14508 31st Ave. NE.
14508 31st Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1560 sqft
14508 31st Ave. NE. Available 07/15/20 Prime location 3 bedroom 2.75 bath townhome in Southeast Shoreline - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.75 bath townhome in Southeast Shoreline.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Highland Terrace
144 N 155th St
144 North 155th Street, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1140 sqft
144 N 155th St Available 08/15/20 Available August! 3 Bedroom Shoreline Rambler! Large Yard! 1 pet OK! - Shoreline, older rambler with spacious fenced yard. Kitchen with all appliances. Separate dining area.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Echo Lake
19265 Burke Ave N
19265 Burke Avenue North, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1600 sqft
19265 Burke Ave N Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House in Shoreline with Large Fenced Yard - Shoreline home available in great neighborhood. 3 bedrooms plus a large bonus room and one bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Shoreline
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
21 Units Available
Cedar Terrace
Taluswood Apartments
4208 236th St SW, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1208 sqft
Taluswood Apartments offers stylishly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Sheridan Beach
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for an apartment in Lake Forest Park, WA, that’s just north of Seattle, Watercrest Apartment Homes may be just right for you. Our community offers the convenience of the city and the luxury of near lakefront living.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,352
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,638
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1079 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,295
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1049 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Lake Ballinger
Andorra
22817 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1050 sqft
These apartments offer luxurious floor plans and lots of amenities, including an on-site 24-hour fitness center, pet-friendly units, double-paned windows, large closets, remodeled batrhooms and kitchens, and plenty of natrauel light.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Gateway
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA
Studio
$1,574
652 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,604
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Downtown Seattle, Mountlake Terrace offers nearby conveniences without all the hustle and bustle.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Pacific Park
23231 WA-99, Edmonds, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Short drive to downtown Seattle via I-5. Walking distance to Ballinger Lake and Park. Apartments offer bright interiors, updated kitchens, black appliances and plenty of cabinets. 24-hour laundry, controlled access, pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Promenade at the Park
3215 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
905 sqft
Located in the Lake City neighborhood. Residents enjoy elevators, on-site management and rooftop patio. Units feature garbage disposal, dishwasher, washer/dryer, cable hook-up and microwave.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
11 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
845 sqft
Gated community with a courtesy patrol blocks from Lake Washington near Route 522. Renovated apartments feature lovely quartz countertops and new steel appliances. Sun deck and seasonal pool available to residents.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Olympic Hills
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
930 sqft
3030 Lake City offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that are currently going through a Certified Green renovation resulting in energy efficient improvements, reduced utility bills and improved building performance.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Compass Apartments
23020 Edmonds Way, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
952 sqft
Residential community located close to Downtown Edmonds. Multiple floorplans available with many interior upgrades, including two-toned cabinetry, Berber carpeting, wood-style entries, sliding glass doors, and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
7 Units Available
Bitter Lake
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,333
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,863
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Northgate Mall and Safeco Field. Spacious apartments in a contemporary community with a fitness center, clubhouse and outdoor swimming pool. Underground garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
2 Units Available
Broadview
Mosaic on Greenwood
13543 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
931 sqft
Mosaic on Greenwood is a perfect combination of comfort and style nestled in the Broadview neighborhood of Seattle, Washington.
Similar Pages
Shoreline 1 BedroomsShoreline 2 BedroomsShoreline 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsShoreline 3 BedroomsShoreline Accessible ApartmentsShoreline Apartments with Balcony
Shoreline Apartments with GarageShoreline Apartments with GymShoreline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsShoreline Apartments with Move-in SpecialsShoreline Apartments with ParkingShoreline Apartments with Pool