pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
174 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Tukwila, WA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
5 Units Available
Tukwila Hill
Foster Creek
15110 MacAdam Rd S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
935 sqft
Carpeted units with step-down living rooms and fireplaces. Just off the I-5/I-405 interchange in Tukwila, minutes from Westfield Southcenter, IKEA, and all of Downtown Renton. On-site laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Thorndyke
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,338
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
938 sqft
Contemporary homes with large closets and private patios/balconies. Relax in the courtyard or socialize in the resident lounge. Easy access to I-5. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Westfield Southcenter.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Foster Greens
13865 Interurban Ave S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
918 sqft
Pet-friendly units have fireplace and in unit laundry. Resident have access to gym, pool, sauna, and basketball court. Close proximity to Seattle-Tacoma Airport and Southcenter Mall and just a short distance to major highways.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
67 Units Available
Tukwila Urban Center
Airmark Apartments
223 Andover Park East, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,338
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,816
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,819
905 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and Grand Blanc. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool with deck. Soundproofing for each unit. High-ceilings, maple cabinetry, and recessed lighting in each home.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
3 Units Available
McMicken
Sunnydale
15805 40th Pl S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,372
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
908 sqft
Modern apartments have large kitchens with breakfast bars and energy efficient appliances. Parking included, with covered parking available. Easy access to I-5, I-405 and several public transit routes.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
2 Units Available
Tukwila Hill
Terra Tukwila
6206 S 153rd St #10, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
890 sqft
The city of Tukwila sits between Seattle's Industrial District and SeaTac Airport. Westfield Southcenter, also known as Southcenter Mall, constitutes the heart of its Urban Center.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tukwila Hill
15140 65TH AVE S 201
15140 65th Avenue South, Tukwila, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
2 BEDROOM CONDO 1000 SQFT - Property Id: 306288 BEAUTIFUL LARGE 2 BEDROOM CONDO! SECURITY BUILDING /PATIO /FREE RESERVED PARKING/POOL/W/D IN BUILDING/WE PAY WATER/SEWERAGE/GARBAGE/.THIS CONDO IS IN THE HUB OF ALL FREEWAYS I-5,405.167.
Results within 1 mile of Tukwila
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,441
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1076 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated January 21 at 11:39pm
Contact for Availability
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Foster Commons
5700 S 129th St, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
864 sqft
Easy access to the I-5 and SeaTac Airport. Units feature hardwood and carpet flooring, refrigerator, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Fireplace and laundry facilities in each unit. Carport, guest parking and 24-hour gym.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dunlap
9201 Spear Place South
9201 Spear Place South, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,220
2030 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasant and spacious 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental located in the very walkable Dunlap neighborhood in Seattle, just minutes of commute
Results within 5 miles of Tukwila
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
2 Units Available
Leschi
Avana on the Lake
538 Lakeside Ave S, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,147
1074 sqft
Pet-friendly community on shores of Lake Washington. Recently renovated with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony with lake views. Enjoy pool, elevator, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near public transit, shopping, dining, access to I-90.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
38 Units Available
South Lake Washington
Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,563
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1148 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, garbage disposal, and patio or balcony. Community offers access to parking, pool, pool table, and more. Close to Sea-Tac Airport, the Seahawks new training facility, and Boeing.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
9 Units Available
Westview Village
17735 105th Pl SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,463
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking and 24-hour gym. Near to Valley Freeway and local bus lines.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
21 Units Available
South Lake Union
HANA
101 6th Avenue South, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,225
355 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
519 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
866 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at HANA in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
57 Units Available
Atlantic
Jackson Street
2524 Jackson Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,250
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
430 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,077
738 sqft
Jackson Street Apartments is ready to welcome you home. From the friendly 75-unit community above to the neighborhood gathering spaces below, we know that nothing beats personal connection and attention to detail.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Cascade
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,962
1181 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Delridge
Upton Flats
3490 SW Graham St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
929 sqft
Welcome to Upton Flats – new and exciting West Seattle Apartments.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
Genesee
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,525
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1079 sqft
The Whittaker’s location in the Junction makes it easy to access parks, beach, water and recreation. When you’re ready to start exploring, West Seattle’s natural green paradise won’t disappoint.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,266
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kently Pointe wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
17 Units Available
Genesee
Spruce
4555 39th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,330
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1033 sqft
West Seattle charm, with convenient access to Downtown via W Seattle Bridge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters, and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with perks: 24-hr gym, games room, garage, fire pit, and more.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
The Lakes
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1132 sqft
Apartment community features fitness amenities, such as racquetball court and tennis court. Recently renovated units feature range, oven and walk-in closets in every unit. Close to Hogan Park and Main Lake and near I-5.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,423
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1178 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Delridge
Westhaven
2201 SW Holden St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1100 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in West Seattle with easy commuting to downtown and nearby schools. 24-hour gym, common BBQ and grill areas and sauna and pool. E-payments accepted for easy rent payment.
