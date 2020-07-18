All apartments in Seattle
9829 California Avenue SW
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

9829 California Avenue SW

9829 California Avenue Southwest · (206) 914-4447 ext. 240
Location

9829 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98136
Arbor Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9829 California Avenue SW · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 890 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Application Pending -Charming West Seattle Cottage - Charming two bedroom English cottage featuring gas fireplace in living room, cozy sun room off the kitchen, and freshly painted interior throughout. Nice hardwood laminates add warmth when you walk in, and a quaint feel of the old fashioned as you walk into this bright kitchen.

The downstairs  basement includes plenty of storage and shop area, along with a wet bar from the 1930’s. There is also a working shower and bathroom, with a very small bedroom next to it. Right there is the washer and dryer.

This home features a nice size back yard with garden area, and a big patio for week end barbecues. Perfect for big, beautiful flower pots! The front shed is currently in use by the landlord. The landlord is open to clearing out the shed for tenant's use if necessary.

This West Seattle location makes for an easy commute to downtown Seattle, along with the convenience of Westwood Village and it’s various stores and restaurants. Also close to the ferry terminal so you can enjoy day trips across the Puget Sound.
 
Don’t forget the 3D video attached for viewing convenience.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=GtXCEYFkjff&guides=0&play=1&ts=1&lp=1

Terms: First month's rent and security deposit to move in. No smoking please. Small pets considered on a case by case basis with an additional deposit. For an additional $180 a month, the owner is willing to include yard maintenance. Otherwise, tenant is expected to maintain the yard. ** Please note: Both the North side fence and front door fence are being replaced.**

Please call Shelly Tarica at (206) 914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com to schedule an appointment to view.

**Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.

(RLNE3522425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9829 California Avenue SW have any available units?
9829 California Avenue SW has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9829 California Avenue SW have?
Some of 9829 California Avenue SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9829 California Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
9829 California Avenue SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9829 California Avenue SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 9829 California Avenue SW is pet friendly.
Does 9829 California Avenue SW offer parking?
No, 9829 California Avenue SW does not offer parking.
Does 9829 California Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9829 California Avenue SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9829 California Avenue SW have a pool?
No, 9829 California Avenue SW does not have a pool.
Does 9829 California Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 9829 California Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 9829 California Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 9829 California Avenue SW does not have units with dishwashers.
