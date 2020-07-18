9829 California Avenue SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Application Pending -Charming West Seattle Cottage - Charming two bedroom English cottage featuring gas fireplace in living room, cozy sun room off the kitchen, and freshly painted interior throughout. Nice hardwood laminates add warmth when you walk in, and a quaint feel of the old fashioned as you walk into this bright kitchen.



The downstairs basement includes plenty of storage and shop area, along with a wet bar from the 1930’s. There is also a working shower and bathroom, with a very small bedroom next to it. Right there is the washer and dryer.



This home features a nice size back yard with garden area, and a big patio for week end barbecues. Perfect for big, beautiful flower pots! The front shed is currently in use by the landlord. The landlord is open to clearing out the shed for tenant's use if necessary.



This West Seattle location makes for an easy commute to downtown Seattle, along with the convenience of Westwood Village and it’s various stores and restaurants. Also close to the ferry terminal so you can enjoy day trips across the Puget Sound.



Don’t forget the 3D video attached for viewing convenience.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=GtXCEYFkjff&guides=0&play=1&ts=1&lp=1



Terms: First month's rent and security deposit to move in. No smoking please. Small pets considered on a case by case basis with an additional deposit. For an additional $180 a month, the owner is willing to include yard maintenance. Otherwise, tenant is expected to maintain the yard. ** Please note: Both the North side fence and front door fence are being replaced.**



Please call Shelly Tarica at (206) 914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com to schedule an appointment to view.



**Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.



(RLNE3522425)