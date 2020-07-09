9730 Ashworth Ave N

Amenities

Licton Springs neighborhood. Loft style layout features soaring ceilings and open floor. This large one bedroom condo features a flagstone fire place, washer/dryer, and one-car parking garage. Open staircase leading to upstairs master suite features dramatic vaulted ceilings and skylights. Open floor plan leaves plenty of space for home office.



Terms: Rent is $1250 through May 31st, 2019 then $1350 for months 7-12. 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 6+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



