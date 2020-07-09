All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 9730 Ashworth Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
9730 Ashworth Ave N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9730 Ashworth Ave N

9730 Ashworth Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North College Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9730 Ashworth Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW!**

Licton Springs neighborhood. Loft style layout features soaring ceilings and open floor. This large one bedroom condo features a flagstone fire place, washer/dryer, and one-car parking garage. Open staircase leading to upstairs master suite features dramatic vaulted ceilings and skylights. Open floor plan leaves plenty of space for home office.

Terms: Rent is $1250 through May 31st, 2019 then $1350 for months 7-12. 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 6+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/9730-ashworth-ave-n ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9730 Ashworth Ave N have any available units?
9730 Ashworth Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 9730 Ashworth Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
9730 Ashworth Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9730 Ashworth Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 9730 Ashworth Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 9730 Ashworth Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 9730 Ashworth Ave N offers parking.
Does 9730 Ashworth Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9730 Ashworth Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9730 Ashworth Ave N have a pool?
No, 9730 Ashworth Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 9730 Ashworth Ave N have accessible units?
No, 9730 Ashworth Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 9730 Ashworth Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 9730 Ashworth Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9730 Ashworth Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 9730 Ashworth Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vida
1205 Northeast 66th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
West Edge
1430 2nd Ave Suite 800
Seattle, WA 98101
Ruth Court
123 18th Ave
Seattle, WA 98112
Harbor Steps
1221 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
AMLI Mark24
2428 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Metro on First
215 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
St. Theodore on Roosevelt
6410 9th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Tower12 Apartments
2015 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University