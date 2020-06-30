9512 1st Ave Northeast Unit 207

Amenities

Amazing, 2 bed, 1-bath, 1,000 square-foot condo in the friendly Maple Leaf neighborhood in Seattle.



This lovely unfurnished interior features laminated floors, wall to wall carpet, high vaulted ceilings, skylights, and a walk-in closet. The neat kitchen is equipped with granite countertop, refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. The unit also includes an electric heating for climate control and an in-unit washer and dryer.



The exterior has a balcony and a shared yard - perfect for outdoor activities with friends and family.



A covered car park.



The renter is responsible for the electricity, cable, and internet.



The property owner will be responsible for the water, trash, sewage, and Home Owners Association fees.



Pets are welcome on the property with a pet deposit of $200/pet. Only dogs no heavier than 100 lbs are okay.



This area is very bikeable most errands can be accomplished easier on a bike thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes in the area.



Nearby Parks: Licton Springs Park, Northgate Park, Mineral Springs, and Hubbard Homestead Park.

Nearby Schools:



Bus Lines:

Route 40 - 0.0 mi

Route 345 - 0.0 mi

Route 346 - 0.0 mi

Route 26 - 0.0 mi



