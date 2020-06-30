All apartments in Seattle
9512 1st Ave Northeast Unit 207
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

9512 1st Ave Northeast Unit 207

9512 1st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9512 1st Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Amazing, 2 bed, 1-bath, 1,000 square-foot condo in the friendly Maple Leaf neighborhood in Seattle.

This lovely unfurnished interior features laminated floors, wall to wall carpet, high vaulted ceilings, skylights, and a walk-in closet. The neat kitchen is equipped with granite countertop, refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. The unit also includes an electric heating for climate control and an in-unit washer and dryer.

The exterior has a balcony and a shared yard - perfect for outdoor activities with friends and family.

A covered car park.

The renter is responsible for the electricity, cable, and internet.

The property owner will be responsible for the water, trash, sewage, and Home Owners Association fees.

Pets are welcome on the property with a pet deposit of $200/pet. Only dogs no heavier than 100 lbs are okay.

This area is very bikeable most errands can be accomplished easier on a bike thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes in the area.

Nearby Parks: Licton Springs Park, Northgate Park, Mineral Springs, and Hubbard Homestead Park.
Nearby Schools:

Bus Lines:
Route 40 - 0.0 mi
Route 345 - 0.0 mi
Route 346 - 0.0 mi
Route 26 - 0.0 mi

(RLNE5172305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9512 1st Ave Northeast Unit 207 have any available units?
9512 1st Ave Northeast Unit 207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9512 1st Ave Northeast Unit 207 have?
Some of 9512 1st Ave Northeast Unit 207's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9512 1st Ave Northeast Unit 207 currently offering any rent specials?
9512 1st Ave Northeast Unit 207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9512 1st Ave Northeast Unit 207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9512 1st Ave Northeast Unit 207 is pet friendly.
Does 9512 1st Ave Northeast Unit 207 offer parking?
Yes, 9512 1st Ave Northeast Unit 207 offers parking.
Does 9512 1st Ave Northeast Unit 207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9512 1st Ave Northeast Unit 207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9512 1st Ave Northeast Unit 207 have a pool?
No, 9512 1st Ave Northeast Unit 207 does not have a pool.
Does 9512 1st Ave Northeast Unit 207 have accessible units?
No, 9512 1st Ave Northeast Unit 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 9512 1st Ave Northeast Unit 207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9512 1st Ave Northeast Unit 207 has units with dishwashers.

