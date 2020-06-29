All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:33 AM

9408 1st Ave Ne

9408 1st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9408 1st Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in Northgate Maple Leaf area in Seattle. Has small yard.

Available for move in November 1st.

Currently occupied. The tenant is moving out at the end of October.

I can show the property with 24 hours notice.

$45 application screening fee

$1600 / month or $800 biweekly

18 month lease. 12 month after that to continue

All gas appliances with Gas fireplace. Tennant pays all utilities

Security deposit $1000

non refundable cleaning fee $200

NO SMOKING OR DRUG USE OF ANY KIND

Pet deposit $500,

Pet rent (cat) $30 / month

No dogs

call / text / or email

(phone number written this way to cut down on spammers)

2 .... Zer0. .. six. - SI.X... 0ne... 7. .. - N.INE. .. W0N. .. 9. .. ATE...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9408 1st Ave Ne have any available units?
9408 1st Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9408 1st Ave Ne have?
Some of 9408 1st Ave Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9408 1st Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
9408 1st Ave Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9408 1st Ave Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 9408 1st Ave Ne is pet friendly.
Does 9408 1st Ave Ne offer parking?
Yes, 9408 1st Ave Ne offers parking.
Does 9408 1st Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9408 1st Ave Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9408 1st Ave Ne have a pool?
No, 9408 1st Ave Ne does not have a pool.
Does 9408 1st Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 9408 1st Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 9408 1st Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9408 1st Ave Ne has units with dishwashers.
