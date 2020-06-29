9408 1st Ave Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in Northgate Maple Leaf area in Seattle. Has small yard.



Available for move in November 1st.



Currently occupied. The tenant is moving out at the end of October.



I can show the property with 24 hours notice.



$45 application screening fee



$1600 / month or $800 biweekly



18 month lease. 12 month after that to continue



All gas appliances with Gas fireplace. Tennant pays all utilities



Security deposit $1000



non refundable cleaning fee $200



NO SMOKING OR DRUG USE OF ANY KIND



Pet deposit $500,



Pet rent (cat) $30 / month



No dogs



call / text / or email



(phone number written this way to cut down on spammers)



2 .... Zer0. .. six. - SI.X... 0ne... 7. .. - N.INE. .. W0N. .. 9. .. ATE...