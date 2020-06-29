9408 1st Ave Ne

Amenities
2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in Northgate Maple Leaf area in Seattle. Has small yard.
Available for move in November 1st.
Currently occupied. The tenant is moving out at the end of October.
I can show the property with 24 hours notice.
$45 application screening fee
$1600 / month or $800 biweekly
18 month lease. 12 month after that to continue
All gas appliances with Gas fireplace. Tennant pays all utilities
Security deposit $1000
non refundable cleaning fee $200
NO SMOKING OR DRUG USE OF ANY KIND
Pet deposit $500,
Pet rent (cat) $30 / month
No dogs
call / text / or email
(phone number written this way to cut down on spammers)
2 .... Zer0. .. six. - SI.X... 0ne... 7. .. - N.INE. .. W0N. .. 9. .. ATE...