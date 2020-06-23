All apartments in Seattle
938 18th Ave E

938 18th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

938 18th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
938 18th Ave E Available 09/01/19 Traditional Four-Corner Craftsman Home on quiet Street in Capitol Hill - APPLICATIONS PROCESSING. NO SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME.
Gracious Capitol Hill Craftsman 3+ Bedroom/3.25 Bath, 2,700 SF home with extensive views of Cascade Mountains. The Victorian ambiance of this gracious Capitol Hill House is reflected in the original leaded windows, inlay-ed hardwood floors and box beam ceiling. Spacious entry, formal dining and living room with French doors, wood burning fireplace and over-sized windows letting in plenty of natural light. The kitchen was updated with Maple cabinets and has newer appliances. There is plenty of space for a breakfast table and french doors leading to the over-sized deck perfect for relaxing, entertaining and BBQ. The second level has three bedrooms: The master-suite offers his and her closets, and private bath with Jacuzzi tub, dual tiled shower and two sinks. A second deck is located off the master-suite. The other two bedrooms are spacious and both feature window seating. A second full bath is also located on this level. The fully finished basement has two smaller rooms ideal for office/den/storage (not suited for bedrooms due to egress), three quarter bath and utility room with washer/dryer. Gas cooking & heat. Fully fenced backyard. Driveway parking for two cars.
Terms: 1st & 1-month security deposit.
1-year lease minimum, 2-year lease preferred.
Available September 1.
NO SMOKING PLEASE.
PETS: Small dogs (less than 25-30 pounds) or 1 cat CBC.
Screening Fee is $43.00 per adult applicant.
Link to our on-line application and qualification requirements:
https://www.chelnwr.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3748/2019/04/Notice-To-Applicants-2019.pdf
Listed by CHEL NW Realty LLC.

(RLNE3390497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 938 18th Ave E have any available units?
938 18th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 938 18th Ave E have?
Some of 938 18th Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 938 18th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
938 18th Ave E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 18th Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 938 18th Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 938 18th Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 938 18th Ave E does offer parking.
Does 938 18th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 938 18th Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 18th Ave E have a pool?
No, 938 18th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 938 18th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 938 18th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 938 18th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 938 18th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
