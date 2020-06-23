Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

938 18th Ave E Available 09/01/19 Traditional Four-Corner Craftsman Home on quiet Street in Capitol Hill - APPLICATIONS PROCESSING. NO SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME.

Gracious Capitol Hill Craftsman 3+ Bedroom/3.25 Bath, 2,700 SF home with extensive views of Cascade Mountains. The Victorian ambiance of this gracious Capitol Hill House is reflected in the original leaded windows, inlay-ed hardwood floors and box beam ceiling. Spacious entry, formal dining and living room with French doors, wood burning fireplace and over-sized windows letting in plenty of natural light. The kitchen was updated with Maple cabinets and has newer appliances. There is plenty of space for a breakfast table and french doors leading to the over-sized deck perfect for relaxing, entertaining and BBQ. The second level has three bedrooms: The master-suite offers his and her closets, and private bath with Jacuzzi tub, dual tiled shower and two sinks. A second deck is located off the master-suite. The other two bedrooms are spacious and both feature window seating. A second full bath is also located on this level. The fully finished basement has two smaller rooms ideal for office/den/storage (not suited for bedrooms due to egress), three quarter bath and utility room with washer/dryer. Gas cooking & heat. Fully fenced backyard. Driveway parking for two cars.

Terms: 1st & 1-month security deposit.

1-year lease minimum, 2-year lease preferred.

Available September 1.

NO SMOKING PLEASE.

PETS: Small dogs (less than 25-30 pounds) or 1 cat CBC.

Screening Fee is $43.00 per adult applicant.

Link to our on-line application and qualification requirements:

https://www.chelnwr.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3748/2019/04/Notice-To-Applicants-2019.pdf

