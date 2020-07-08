All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

919 29th Avenue South

919 29th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

919 29th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Leschi

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
garage
919 29th Avenue South Available 06/08/20 Leschi Townhome - Available June 8th - Located on a tree-lined street, this lovely three bedroom townhome offers the best of modern conveniences! The entry level features a large bedroom with full bath and side yard access plus attached garage. Open floor plan, hardwood flooring, and soaring 10 foot ceilings throughout the main level. Kitchen features quartz counters, stainless appliances and gas range. Master bedroom with spacious bathroom and third bedroom, or office, on the upper level. Fantastic rooftop deck with views - perfect for BBQs and summer entertaining! Gas grill and patio furniture included!

Located in an inviting community of ten townhomes in the desirable Leschi neighborhood and a short walk to parks, schools, coffee shops, restaurants and Lake Washington. Close to bus lines and quick access to I-90, Downtown Seattle, Amazon campus, and South Lake Union. Cat or small dog (under 25 lbs) okay with additional pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.

For more information please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.

#avenueoneresidential #leschirentals #seattlerentals #moderntownhome

(RLNE4138906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 29th Avenue South have any available units?
919 29th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 29th Avenue South have?
Some of 919 29th Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 29th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
919 29th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 29th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 919 29th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 919 29th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 919 29th Avenue South offers parking.
Does 919 29th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 29th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 29th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 919 29th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 919 29th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 919 29th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 919 29th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 29th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.

