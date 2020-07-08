Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking bbq/grill garage

919 29th Avenue South Available 06/08/20 Leschi Townhome - Available June 8th - Located on a tree-lined street, this lovely three bedroom townhome offers the best of modern conveniences! The entry level features a large bedroom with full bath and side yard access plus attached garage. Open floor plan, hardwood flooring, and soaring 10 foot ceilings throughout the main level. Kitchen features quartz counters, stainless appliances and gas range. Master bedroom with spacious bathroom and third bedroom, or office, on the upper level. Fantastic rooftop deck with views - perfect for BBQs and summer entertaining! Gas grill and patio furniture included!



Located in an inviting community of ten townhomes in the desirable Leschi neighborhood and a short walk to parks, schools, coffee shops, restaurants and Lake Washington. Close to bus lines and quick access to I-90, Downtown Seattle, Amazon campus, and South Lake Union. Cat or small dog (under 25 lbs) okay with additional pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.



For more information please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.



