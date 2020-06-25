9126 Matthews Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Matthews Beach 3 bd Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/5ad543d053



Welcome Home to this wonderful 3 bedroom home located near Matthews Beach. Secluded and private lot allows for tons of privacy and serenity. Minutes to Childrens Hospital, UW, Wedgwood and Magnusen Park, this location will not disappoint. Enjoy Hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, bright and open kitchen, Large backyard, deck and covered parking. New Dryer, Dishwasher and Slide-in Range to be installed 5/15.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE4875887)