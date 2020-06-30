All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

908 N 95th St Unit A

908 North 95th Street · No Longer Available
Location

908 North 95th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with Garage Parking in North Seattle - Large townhouse 3 bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms in the North Seattle corridor. Featuring hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances .Lower level has 1 bedroom with sliding doors to the outside patio and a full bath. Perfect for a guest bedroom or office. Main level is perfect for entertaining with an open floor plan, kitchen, dinning room, living room with gas fireplace and half bath. Upstairs level has 2 generously sized bedrooms, front loading washer and dryer with a full bathroom. Enclosed yard is perfect for summer BBQs. Easy commute to Downtown via Rapid Ride Transit. Enjoy Ballard and Greenwood only minutes away. Easy access to University of Washington and Northgate Mall. No Smoking, Application $45, First & Deposit. Tenant Responsible for Utilities.
Sorry No Pets

See better photos and SCHEDULE ONLINE: https://showmojo.com/l/1ec2a3c043

Real Property Associates, Inc.
7500 Roosevelt Way NE | Seattle, WA 98115
www.rentseattle.com
Please contact lbleasing@rpapm.com or 206-577-0827

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4847601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 N 95th St Unit A have any available units?
908 N 95th St Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 N 95th St Unit A have?
Some of 908 N 95th St Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 N 95th St Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
908 N 95th St Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 N 95th St Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 908 N 95th St Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 908 N 95th St Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 908 N 95th St Unit A offers parking.
Does 908 N 95th St Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 N 95th St Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 N 95th St Unit A have a pool?
No, 908 N 95th St Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 908 N 95th St Unit A have accessible units?
No, 908 N 95th St Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 908 N 95th St Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 N 95th St Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

