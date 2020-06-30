908 N 95th St Unit A

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with Garage Parking in North Seattle - Large townhouse 3 bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms in the North Seattle corridor. Featuring hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances .Lower level has 1 bedroom with sliding doors to the outside patio and a full bath. Perfect for a guest bedroom or office. Main level is perfect for entertaining with an open floor plan, kitchen, dinning room, living room with gas fireplace and half bath. Upstairs level has 2 generously sized bedrooms, front loading washer and dryer with a full bathroom. Enclosed yard is perfect for summer BBQs. Easy commute to Downtown via Rapid Ride Transit. Enjoy Ballard and Greenwood only minutes away. Easy access to University of Washington and Northgate Mall. No Smoking, Application $45, First & Deposit. Tenant Responsible for Utilities.

