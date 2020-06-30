9032 14th Ave NW

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in the Ballard/Crown Hill area! Only a 5 minute drive to 4 different supermarkets (can easily walk to 2 of them), less than a 3 minute walk to the D and 40 bus lines, and a 10 minute drive or less to Golden Gardens and other parks!! The main level has an open floor plan including a living area and gourmet kitchen with all high-end stainless steel appliances. Access to a small patio, perfectly sized for a bbq off of the kitchen. The next level has two nicely sized bedrooms and a bathroom. The 3rd floor is the master suite with its own private bath and ample closet space. Large rooftop deck with views-great for entertaining. Owner to leave oversized umbrella for tenants use. One dedicated parking space included in the monthly rent. Full sized W/D + AC in unit!



Link to video: https://youtu.be/M-DBIvWgNCM



Terms: 1st, last and $2995 security deposit. 12+ month lease, 720 minimum credit score, Income ratio 3x's the monthly rent, No co-signers, Renter's Insurance Required, Non smoking property, 1 dog allowed with additional pet deposit.



Please review the required Seattle criteria notice here prior to applying o this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



