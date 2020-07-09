9017 Stone Ave N

Amenities

Great Style: This home offers a warm and welcoming presence upon entry. Its living space is breathtaking and spacious! Some of the amenities include a gourmet kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, gas fireplace & secured Southern facing patio.



Great Space: This 1150 sq. ft. townhome features 2 bedroom + den & 2.5 bathrooms. Both bedrooms including the W/D are located on the top floor & feature vaulted ceilings & private full bathrooms. The first floor features a small den ideal for a home office that opens out to a fully fenced backyard & garage entry.



Great Walkability: Centrally located in North Seattle for the best of city living. Walk to North Seattle Community College & minutes commute to Northwest Hospital/Medical Center & Northgate Shopping Center. Only a short drive to UW w/ quick commute via I-5 to downtown Seattle, Bellevue, Redmond, Kirkland, Everett, etcMany area shops, restaurants, grocery stores, entertainment, & other services are only few minutes away. Pets (no felines) considered case by case w/ additional security deposit.



360 VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.



Property is NOT furnished



Available: NOW



Monthly Rent: $2495.00

Refundable Security Deposit: $2452.00

Application Fee: $43.00 (per applicant)



Unit Amenities:

One secured patio

One car garage

Fenced backyard

Cable Ready

Gas Fireplace

Stainless Steel Refrigerator

Stainless Steel Range

Stainless Steel Dishwasher

Stainless Steel Microwave

Garbage Disposal

W/D in unit



No Cats Allowed



