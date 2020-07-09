All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
9017 Stone Ave N
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:46 AM

9017 Stone Ave N

9017 Stone Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

9017 Stone Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath + den townhome tucked away within the Green-Lake Community - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath + den townhome tucked away within the Green-Lake Community

Great Style: This home offers a warm and welcoming presence upon entry. Its living space is breathtaking and spacious! Some of the amenities include a gourmet kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, gas fireplace & secured Southern facing patio.

Great Space: This 1150 sq. ft. townhome features 2 bedroom + den & 2.5 bathrooms. Both bedrooms including the W/D are located on the top floor & feature vaulted ceilings & private full bathrooms. The first floor features a small den ideal for a home office that opens out to a fully fenced backyard & garage entry.

Great Walkability: Centrally located in North Seattle for the best of city living. Walk to North Seattle Community College & minutes commute to Northwest Hospital/Medical Center & Northgate Shopping Center. Only a short drive to UW w/ quick commute via I-5 to downtown Seattle, Bellevue, Redmond, Kirkland, Everett, etcMany area shops, restaurants, grocery stores, entertainment, & other services are only few minutes away. Pets (no felines) considered case by case w/ additional security deposit.

360 VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.

Property is NOT furnished

Available: NOW

Monthly Rent: $2495.00
Refundable Security Deposit: $2452.00
Application Fee: $43.00 (per applicant)

Unit Amenities:
One secured patio
One car garage
Fenced backyard
Cable Ready
Gas Fireplace
Stainless Steel Refrigerator
Stainless Steel Range
Stainless Steel Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Microwave
Garbage Disposal
W/D in unit

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2730713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9017 Stone Ave N have any available units?
9017 Stone Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9017 Stone Ave N have?
Some of 9017 Stone Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9017 Stone Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
9017 Stone Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9017 Stone Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 9017 Stone Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 9017 Stone Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 9017 Stone Ave N offers parking.
Does 9017 Stone Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9017 Stone Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9017 Stone Ave N have a pool?
No, 9017 Stone Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 9017 Stone Ave N have accessible units?
No, 9017 Stone Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 9017 Stone Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9017 Stone Ave N has units with dishwashers.

