9017 Stone Ave N

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath + den townhome tucked away within the Green-Lake Community
Great Style: This home offers a warm and welcoming presence upon entry. Its living space is breathtaking and spacious! Some of the amenities include a gourmet kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, gas fireplace & secured Southern facing patio.
Great Space: This 1150 sq. ft. townhome features 2 bedroom + den & 2.5 bathrooms. Both bedrooms including the W/D are located on the top floor & feature vaulted ceilings & private full bathrooms. The first floor features a small den ideal for a home office that opens out to a fully fenced backyard & garage entry.
Great Walkability: Centrally located in North Seattle for the best of city living. Walk to North Seattle Community College & minutes commute to Northwest Hospital/Medical Center & Northgate Shopping Center. Only a short drive to UW w/ quick commute via I-5 to downtown Seattle, Bellevue, Redmond, Kirkland, Everett, etcMany area shops, restaurants, grocery stores, entertainment, & other services are only few minutes away. Pets (no felines) considered case by case w/ additional security deposit.
360 VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.
Property is NOT furnished
Available: NOW
Monthly Rent: $2495.00
Refundable Security Deposit: $2452.00
Application Fee: $43.00 (per applicant)
Unit Amenities:
One secured patio
One car garage
Fenced backyard
Cable Ready
Gas Fireplace
Stainless Steel Refrigerator
Stainless Steel Range
Stainless Steel Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Microwave
Garbage Disposal
W/D in unit
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2730713)