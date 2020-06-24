Amenities

874 East Gwinn Pl Available 04/06/19 Montlake Home - Available April 6th! Charming light-filled bungalow in fantastic Montlake neighborhood. Inviting covered front porch welcomes you into this warm and gracious home. Great details include original windows, hardwood floors, Batchelder tile fireplace, coved ceilings and picture molding. Kitchen has cute tiled backsplash, gas range, new dishwasher and easy access to large back deck, perfect for grilling and summer entertaining. Yard is fully fenced. First floor also has a good sized bedroom and handsome tiled bath. Master bedroom is upstairs, complete with two sets of french doors, sitting room and Juliet balcony. Third bedroom on this level as well as smart split bathroom. Downstairs you'll find a large family room, utility room and 4th bedroom. Alley access to detached one car garage plus driveway spot. One dog or cat OK with additional deposit. No smokers. Quiet tree-lined street just one block off of Portage Bay. Easy access to neighborhood retail shops (Little Lago!), bus lines, I-5, Hwy. 520, UW, downtown and Amazon's South Lake Union campus. For more information or a showing, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, barb@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-954-4575.



