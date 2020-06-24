All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 874 East Gwinn Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
874 East Gwinn Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

874 East Gwinn Pl

874 East Gwinn Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

874 East Gwinn Place, Seattle, WA 98102
Portage Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
874 East Gwinn Pl Available 04/06/19 Montlake Home - Available April 6th! Charming light-filled bungalow in fantastic Montlake neighborhood. Inviting covered front porch welcomes you into this warm and gracious home. Great details include original windows, hardwood floors, Batchelder tile fireplace, coved ceilings and picture molding. Kitchen has cute tiled backsplash, gas range, new dishwasher and easy access to large back deck, perfect for grilling and summer entertaining. Yard is fully fenced. First floor also has a good sized bedroom and handsome tiled bath. Master bedroom is upstairs, complete with two sets of french doors, sitting room and Juliet balcony. Third bedroom on this level as well as smart split bathroom. Downstairs you'll find a large family room, utility room and 4th bedroom. Alley access to detached one car garage plus driveway spot. One dog or cat OK with additional deposit. No smokers. Quiet tree-lined street just one block off of Portage Bay. Easy access to neighborhood retail shops (Little Lago!), bus lines, I-5, Hwy. 520, UW, downtown and Amazon's South Lake Union campus. For more information or a showing, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, barb@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-954-4575.

#AvenueOneResidential.com #SeattleRentals #MontlakeRentals #CapitolHill/PortageBay #Amazon/SLU #MicrosoftConnector #UniversityofWashington

(RLNE3874023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 874 East Gwinn Pl have any available units?
874 East Gwinn Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 874 East Gwinn Pl have?
Some of 874 East Gwinn Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 874 East Gwinn Pl currently offering any rent specials?
874 East Gwinn Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 874 East Gwinn Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 874 East Gwinn Pl is pet friendly.
Does 874 East Gwinn Pl offer parking?
Yes, 874 East Gwinn Pl offers parking.
Does 874 East Gwinn Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 874 East Gwinn Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 874 East Gwinn Pl have a pool?
No, 874 East Gwinn Pl does not have a pool.
Does 874 East Gwinn Pl have accessible units?
No, 874 East Gwinn Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 874 East Gwinn Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 874 East Gwinn Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arthouse
2334 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Summit at Madison Park
1819 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Lighthouse Apartments
7901 Delridge Way SW
Seattle, WA 98106
Guinevere Apartments
522 N 85th St
Seattle, WA 98103
The Nolo
520 Occidental Ave S
Seattle, WA 98104
The Post
888 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Weatherford
1321 E John St
Seattle, WA 98102
Ballard on the Park
2233 NW 58th St
Seattle, WA 98107

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University