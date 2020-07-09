All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 8532 Nesbit Ave N..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
8532 Nesbit Ave N.
Last updated May 9 2019 at 1:19 PM

8532 Nesbit Ave N.

8532 Nesbit Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North College Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8532 Nesbit Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/90906ee03a ---- Please click here to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/90906ee03a 2 bedroom, 1 bath, ground unit in north Green Lake area. Great size bedrooms and generous living room. Large corner windows for the dining room. The unit come with its own washer and dryer. Everything is right at your finger tips when living here! Quick walk to Green Lake and easy commute access to I-5 and state route 99. Close to restaurant, shopping, and entertainment. It is available immediately! Resident is responsible for power. Water, sewer, and garbage is $60 per person per month. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pet is case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8532 Nesbit Ave N. have any available units?
8532 Nesbit Ave N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 8532 Nesbit Ave N. currently offering any rent specials?
8532 Nesbit Ave N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8532 Nesbit Ave N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8532 Nesbit Ave N. is pet friendly.
Does 8532 Nesbit Ave N. offer parking?
No, 8532 Nesbit Ave N. does not offer parking.
Does 8532 Nesbit Ave N. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8532 Nesbit Ave N. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8532 Nesbit Ave N. have a pool?
No, 8532 Nesbit Ave N. does not have a pool.
Does 8532 Nesbit Ave N. have accessible units?
No, 8532 Nesbit Ave N. does not have accessible units.
Does 8532 Nesbit Ave N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8532 Nesbit Ave N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8532 Nesbit Ave N. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8532 Nesbit Ave N. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St
Seattle, WA 98116
Uwajimaya Village
521 S Weller St
Seattle, WA 98104
Sitka
1225 East Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98102
Cadence Apartments
3040 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Common Anderson
1806 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
STAZIONE25
2615 25th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Sequel
1900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Pine & Minor
1551 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University