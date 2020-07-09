8532 Nesbit Ave N.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/90906ee03a ---- Please click here to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/90906ee03a 2 bedroom, 1 bath, ground unit in north Green Lake area. Great size bedrooms and generous living room. Large corner windows for the dining room. The unit come with its own washer and dryer. Everything is right at your finger tips when living here! Quick walk to Green Lake and easy commute access to I-5 and state route 99. Close to restaurant, shopping, and entertainment. It is available immediately! Resident is responsible for power. Water, sewer, and garbage is $60 per person per month. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pet is case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.