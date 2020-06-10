All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

8516 Nesbit Ave. N. #C

8516 Nesbit Avenue North · (206) 371-8331
Location

8516 Nesbit Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8516 Nesbit Ave. N. #C · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome in N. Greenlake - Wonderful N. Greenlake town home ready for move in early June... Easy access to I-5 and city amenities; this town home is close to everything. All three levels are filled with light. Main floor boasts updated finishes, granite, stainless appliances, hardwoods, fireplace and one half bath. Lower level has small private backyard and one car garage. Upstairs features two bedrooms with two baths, both rooms have nice sized closets and bonus laundry room. This rental is waiting for you!

Sorry, NO PETS!
Security Deposit - $2100

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2083277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8516 Nesbit Ave. N. #C have any available units?
8516 Nesbit Ave. N. #C has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8516 Nesbit Ave. N. #C have?
Some of 8516 Nesbit Ave. N. #C's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8516 Nesbit Ave. N. #C currently offering any rent specials?
8516 Nesbit Ave. N. #C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8516 Nesbit Ave. N. #C pet-friendly?
No, 8516 Nesbit Ave. N. #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8516 Nesbit Ave. N. #C offer parking?
Yes, 8516 Nesbit Ave. N. #C does offer parking.
Does 8516 Nesbit Ave. N. #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8516 Nesbit Ave. N. #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8516 Nesbit Ave. N. #C have a pool?
No, 8516 Nesbit Ave. N. #C does not have a pool.
Does 8516 Nesbit Ave. N. #C have accessible units?
No, 8516 Nesbit Ave. N. #C does not have accessible units.
Does 8516 Nesbit Ave. N. #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 8516 Nesbit Ave. N. #C does not have units with dishwashers.
