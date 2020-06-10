8516 Nesbit Ave. N. #C

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome in N. Greenlake - Wonderful N. Greenlake town home ready for move in early June... Easy access to I-5 and city amenities; this town home is close to everything. All three levels are filled with light. Main floor boasts updated finishes, granite, stainless appliances, hardwoods, fireplace and one half bath. Lower level has small private backyard and one car garage. Upstairs features two bedrooms with two baths, both rooms have nice sized closets and bonus laundry room. This rental is waiting for you!



Sorry, NO PETS!

Security Deposit - $2100



