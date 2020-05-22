8502 Nesbit Ave N

Amenities
Application Pending! Close to Green Lake, 3 br. 1.5 ba. townhouse - Townhouse just a short 1/2 mile walk to Green Lake. This home is three stories. Enter ground level from one car garage. First bedroom/den on ground level. Main level features 1/2 bath, kitchen and living room with gas fireplace and small deck. Third floor you will find master and second bedroom with shared bath and laundry area. Hardwood floors on main level. Kitchen features granite counter tops, maple cabinets stainless appliances and gas cook top. Efficient hot water gas heat, gas fireplace, security system, spacious master suite, vaulted ceilings, deck and fenced courtyard. Please contact leasing agent Lori Karhu (425) 269-7303.
LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS
Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet
YEAR BUILT: 2007
COUNTY: King County
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Green Lake
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Seattle
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Daniel Bagley
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Whitman
HIGH SCHOOL: Roosevelt
PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval. Pets under 25 lbs
INCLUDED IN RENT: NA
SPECIAL TERMS:
No smoking on the premises.
Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.
Refundable Security Deposit: $2195
Pet deposit: $250
Non-refundable Application Fee: $45.00
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hr. Maintenance
On-line rent payment available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
(RLNE4653091)