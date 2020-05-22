All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
8502 Nesbit Ave N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8502 Nesbit Ave N

8502 Nesbit Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8502 Nesbit Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Application Pending! Close to Green Lake, 3 br. 1.5 ba. townhouse - Townhouse just a short 1/2 mile walk to Green Lake. This home is three stories. Enter ground level from one car garage. First bedroom/den on ground level. Main level features 1/2 bath, kitchen and living room with gas fireplace and small deck. Third floor you will find master and second bedroom with shared bath and laundry area. Hardwood floors on main level. Kitchen features granite counter tops, maple cabinets stainless appliances and gas cook top. Efficient hot water gas heat, gas fireplace, security system, spacious master suite, vaulted ceilings, deck and fenced courtyard. Please contact leasing agent Lori Karhu (425) 269-7303.

LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS

Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet

YEAR BUILT: 2007
COUNTY: King County
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Green Lake

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Seattle
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Daniel Bagley
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Whitman
HIGH SCHOOL: Roosevelt

PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval. Pets under 25 lbs

INCLUDED IN RENT: NA

SPECIAL TERMS:

No smoking on the premises.
Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.
Refundable Security Deposit: $2195
Pet deposit: $250
Non-refundable Application Fee: $45.00

TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed
24 Hr. Maintenance
On-line rent payment available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE4653091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
