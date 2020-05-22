8502 Nesbit Ave N

Amenities

Application Pending! Close to Green Lake, 3 br. 1.5 ba. townhouse - Townhouse just a short 1/2 mile walk to Green Lake. This home is three stories. Enter ground level from one car garage. First bedroom/den on ground level. Main level features 1/2 bath, kitchen and living room with gas fireplace and small deck. Third floor you will find master and second bedroom with shared bath and laundry area. Hardwood floors on main level. Kitchen features granite counter tops, maple cabinets stainless appliances and gas cook top. Efficient hot water gas heat, gas fireplace, security system, spacious master suite, vaulted ceilings, deck and fenced courtyard. Please contact leasing agent Lori Karhu (425) 269-7303.



LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS



Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet



YEAR BUILT: 2007

COUNTY: King County

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Green Lake



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Seattle

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Daniel Bagley

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Whitman

HIGH SCHOOL: Roosevelt



PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval. Pets under 25 lbs



INCLUDED IN RENT: NA



SPECIAL TERMS:



No smoking on the premises.

Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.

Refundable Security Deposit: $2195

Pet deposit: $250

Non-refundable Application Fee: $45.00



TENANT SERVICES:



Professionally Managed

24 Hr. Maintenance

On-line rent payment available



